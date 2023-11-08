Blackpool rebuff claims families could be made homeless before Christmas due to Bloomfield Road expansion
A story by the Metro reported that residents on Henry Street were fearful they would be forced into a compulsory purchase order to sell their homes for less than the market value ahead of the festive period to facilitate expected work on the East Stand.
The club have firmly denied these claims- with similar made in other publications.
In a statement, they wrote: “Blackpool Football Club and Blackpool Council have been very clear that nobody will be asked to move out of their homes before Christmas and nobody will be made homeless by the redevelopment on Henry Street.
“Collectively, the Club, Community Trust and Council continue to work together, investing in the infrastructure of Blackpool to help create as vibrant a community as possible.
“Blackpool Council are in dialogue with the property owners on Henry Street, with the process of purchasing the properties still ongoing.”