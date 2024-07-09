Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool’s new away kit has been influenced by one of the town’s best known places.

Neil Critchley’s side will be in a predominantly blue strip for a number of their travels throughout the upcoming campaign.

The kit, which is once again designed and manufactured by Puma, takes visual graphic inspiration from rides at Pleasure Beach Resort, after the renowned Blackpool business was announced as a new principal sponsor last week.

Both Tangerine and light blue loops run across the navy shirt, while the Pleasure Beach logo features just under the club crest and the kit manufacturer logo - which will also be the case for the third kit.

In preparation for the release of the kit, the Seasiders squad headed out on a team trip to the home of their new sponsor last week.

One video shows Sonny Carey on the Big One, with the former Norwich City youngster unable to hide his fear and screams, much to the delight of a laughing CJ Hamilton next to him.

Other clips showed Olly Casey and new signing Zac Ashworth enduring similar experiences on the rides, while Matthew Pennington did appear to enjoy himself on Infusion.