Blackpool preparing to host Derby County in FA Youth Cup third round

Blackpool U18s are in FA Youth Cup third round action tomorrow night as they host Derby County at Bloomfield Road.

The young Seasiders will be looking for a repeat of last season's heroics, when they reached the semi-finals of the cup competition.

But they have a tough ask on their hands to beat a Derby side who have won nine out of their last 10 games, a run that includes a win away at Liverpool.

Both sets of supporters will be located in the west stand, with the tie kicking off at 7pm.

The game comes on the back of a 6-0 league defeat away at Wigan Athletic on Saturday, although the team fielded featured a number of U16s.

The likes of regulars Will Avon, Owen Watkinson, Nathan Shaw and Ewan Bange all sat out the match in preparation for tomorrow's game.