Blackpool predicted XI V Portsmouth: Two changes to face the League One leaders

The Seasiders have won three of their last four outings, as they look to keep alive their faint hopes of finishing in the play-off places. They currently sit four points off sixth place Stevenage, but have played one game more than Steve Evans’ men.
Neil Critchley’s side came away from Fratton Park with a 4-0 victory when they met Pompey earlier this season, and will be looking to produce a similar level of performance.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench for this weekend:
1. Who will start for Blackpool?
The Seasiders welcome Portsmouth to Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. GK: Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw is Blackpool's first-choice goalkeeper and has kept 12 clean sheets in League One this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. CB: Matthew Pennington
The signing of Matthew Pennington on a free has proven to be a good bit of business from the Seasiders this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta
In the majority of Blackpool's recent games, Marvin Ekpiteta has been in great form and has been back to his best. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. CB: James Husband
James Husband has been a main part of Blackpool's back three this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel should make a return to Blackpool's starting XI after being on the bench for the Shrewsbury game. The wing-back has been in strong form since returning from injury. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker