Blackpool predicted XI V Portsmouth: Two changes to face the League One leaders

Blackpool welcome League One leaders Portsmouth to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.
By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Mar 2024, 18:00 GMT

The Seasiders have won three of their last four outings, as they look to keep alive their faint hopes of finishing in the play-off places. They currently sit four points off sixth place Stevenage, but have played one game more than Steve Evans’ men.

Neil Critchley’s side came away from Fratton Park with a 4-0 victory when they met Pompey earlier this season, and will be looking to produce a similar level of performance.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench for this weekend:

1. Who will start for Blackpool?

Dan Grimshaw is Blackpool's first-choice goalkeeper and has kept 12 clean sheets in League One this season.

2. GK: Dan Grimshaw

The signing of Matthew Pennington on a free has proven to be a good bit of business from the Seasiders this season.

3. CB: Matthew Pennington

In the majority of Blackpool's recent games, Marvin Ekpiteta has been in great form and has been back to his best.

4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta

James Husband has been a main part of Blackpool's back three this season.

5. CB: James Husband

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel should make a return to Blackpool's starting XI after being on the bench for the Shrewsbury game. The wing-back has been in strong form since returning from injury.

6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

