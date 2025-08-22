Blackpool predicted XI V Plymouth Argyle: Two changes following midweek loss

The Seasiders failed to back up their victory over Huddersfield Town last Saturday on their midweek trip to Mansfield.
It proved to be an underwhelming display in Nottinghamshire, with a Jamie McDonnell brace helping the Stags to a 2-0 win – with set pieces proving problematic once again for Steve Bruce’s side.
Like Blackpool, Plymouth have struggled at the beginning of the new campaign, and are still searching for their first win of the League One season.
The trip to Home Park could see a number of players make a return from injury for the Seasiders, but that won’t include Ashley Fletcher – who is still ruled out with a hamstring problem.
Meanwhile, Niall Ennis remains absent due to suspension following his red card against the Terriers.
Here’s our predicted Blackpool starting XI and bench for this weekend: