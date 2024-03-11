The Seasiders take on Northampton Town.The Seasiders take on Northampton Town.
Blackpool predicted XI v Northampton Town: Two changes from the draw with Portsmouth

Blackpool make the midweek trip to Northampton Town on Tuesday night (K.O. 7.45pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 11th Mar 2024, 16:49 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 17:02 GMT

The Seasiders produced a committed display to draw 0-0 with Portsmouth following Jordan Rhodes’ red card ahead of the break, taking their recent tally up to 10 points in their last five games.

We’re still awaiting news on whether the striker’s ban for the sending off will be upheld after the club submitted an appeal.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Northampton Town:

Dan Grimshaw produced his best display of the season on Saturday afternoon, making a number of impressive saves to keep Portsmouth out.

1. GK: Dan Grimshaw

Dan Grimshaw produced his best display of the season on Saturday afternoon, making a number of impressive saves to keep Portsmouth out. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Matthew Pennington was also among the impressive performers on Saturday afternoon, and has proven to be a solid signing following his summer arrival.

2. CB: Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington was also among the impressive performers on Saturday afternoon, and has proven to be a solid signing following his summer arrival. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Marvin Ekpiteta has been in fantastic form in the last month, and was once again commanding at the back against Portsmouth.

3. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta has been in fantastic form in the last month, and was once again commanding at the back against Portsmouth. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

James Husband is still being assessed by the Seasiders after being subbed off against Portsmouth, and perhaps won't be risked for this game. Instead, the Seasiders could go with Olly Casey who impressed after being introduced off the bench at the weekend- and has been solid whenever he's been used this season.

4. CB: Olly Casey

James Husband is still being assessed by the Seasiders after being subbed off against Portsmouth, and perhaps won't be risked for this game. Instead, the Seasiders could go with Olly Casey who impressed after being introduced off the bench at the weekend- and has been solid whenever he's been used this season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel has been impressive since his return from injury.

5. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel has been impressive since his return from injury. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Ollie Norburn produced a commanding display from midfield against Portsmouth.

6. CM: Ollie Norburn

Ollie Norburn produced a commanding display from midfield against Portsmouth. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

