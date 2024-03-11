Blackpool predicted XI v Northampton Town: Two changes from the draw with Portsmouth

The Seasiders produced a committed display to draw 0-0 with Portsmouth following Jordan Rhodes’ red card ahead of the break, taking their recent tally up to 10 points in their last five games.
We’re still awaiting news on whether the striker’s ban for the sending off will be upheld after the club submitted an appeal.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Northampton Town:
1. GK: Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw produced his best display of the season on Saturday afternoon, making a number of impressive saves to keep Portsmouth out. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. CB: Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington was also among the impressive performers on Saturday afternoon, and has proven to be a solid signing following his summer arrival. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta
Marvin Ekpiteta has been in fantastic form in the last month, and was once again commanding at the back against Portsmouth. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. CB: Olly Casey
James Husband is still being assessed by the Seasiders after being subbed off against Portsmouth, and perhaps won't be risked for this game. Instead, the Seasiders could go with Olly Casey who impressed after being introduced off the bench at the weekend- and has been solid whenever he's been used this season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel has been impressive since his return from injury. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
6. CM: Ollie Norburn
Ollie Norburn produced a commanding display from midfield against Portsmouth. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth