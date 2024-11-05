The Seasiders started the group stages with a 4-1 victory over Crewe Alexandra back in September, on the night Steve Bruce was appointed as the new head coach.

CJ Hamilton claimed a brace, while Jordan Rhodes and Sonny Carey were also on the scoresheet that night, in a result that leaves the club second in Group E despite only playing once, with a trip to Harrogate Town still to come next week.

Blackpool are expected to make a number of changes from Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Gillingham in the FA Cup, with opportunities potentially available for players coming back from injury or some of the youngsters in the academy.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench:

1 . Who will start for the Seasiders? Blackpool welcome Liverpool U21s to Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Shaun Brooks Photo Sales

2 . Harry Tyrer Wednesday's game could provide Everton loanee Harry Tyrer with a chance to win his place back in goal after dropping out for the last two fixtures. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Jordan Gabriel Jordan Gabriel could be one of the players to remain in the team from Saturday's 2-0 victory over Gillingham. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington was back in the Seasiders' starting XI for last week's 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic, but dropped down to the bench again at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport -Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . Elkan Baggott Elkan Baggott could make his return from injury against Liverpool U21s after being named on the bench at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Shaun Brooks Photo Sales