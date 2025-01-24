Blackpool predicted XI V Exeter City: One change from the Huddersfield Town draw

By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Jan 2025, 12:00 BST
Blackpool travel to Exeter City this Saturday in search of their first win of 2025.

The Seasiders will know they will have to start picking up victories sooner rather than later if they want to have something to fight for come the latter end of the campaign.

After drawing their last four games, Steve Bruce’s side currently sit 15th in the League One table, and are 10 points off Stockport County – who currently occupy the final place in the play-offs.

A blow for Blackpool this weekend is the loss of Matthew Pennington, with the defender ruled out for the next four to six weeks with an ankle injury.

Here’s our predicted Seasiders XI and bench to take on Exeter:

Harry Tyrer made an impressive save against Huddersfield Town to keep the game at 2-2 last weekend.

1. Harry Tyrer

Harry Tyrer made an impressive save against Huddersfield Town to keep the game at 2-2 last weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Odel Offiah's form has dipped in the last couple of games, but he's still enjoyed an impressive loan spell in Tangerine so far.

2. Odel Offiah

Odel Offiah's form has dipped in the last couple of games, but he's still enjoyed an impressive loan spell in Tangerine so far. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

The injury to Matthew Pennington should provide Elkan Baggott with a starting opportunity.

3. Elkan Baggott

The injury to Matthew Pennington should provide Elkan Baggott with a starting opportunity. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Olly Casey has been a key figure for Blackpool this season.

4. Olly Casey

Olly Casey has been a key figure for Blackpool this season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Last weekend's game marked James Husband's 200th appearance for Blackpool.

5. James Husband

Last weekend's game marked James Husband's 200th appearance for Blackpool. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Rob Apter claimed his fourth goal of the season in the Huddersfield game.

6. Rob Apter

Rob Apter claimed his fourth goal of the season in the Huddersfield game. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

