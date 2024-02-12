News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool predicted XI V Cheltenham Town: Three changes from the draw with Oxford United

Blackpool travel to The Completely-Suzuki Stadium on Tuesday night to take on Cheltenham Town (K.O. 7.45pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 12th Feb 2024, 16:00 GMT

The Seasiders are without a win in their last three League One outings, and will be looking to get on a good run sooner rather than later if they have any hopes of closing on the gap on the current top six.

Meanwhile, Cheltenham picked up a win against Cambridge United at the weekend, as they fight for survival at the bottom of the table.

Here’s our predicted Blackpool XI and bench:

Neil Critchley's side travel to The Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

1. Who will start for the Seasiders?

Neil Critchley's side travel to The Completely-Suzuki Stadium. Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
Dan Grimshaw couldn't do much about the goal in the 1-1 draw with Oxford United at the weekend, and wasn't too busy throughout the entirety of the match.

2. GK: Dan Grimshaw

Dan Grimshaw couldn't do much about the goal in the 1-1 draw with Oxford United at the weekend, and wasn't too busy throughout the entirety of the match. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Matthew Pennington was on the scoresheet for the Seasiders on Saturday afternoon, but his goal was soon cancelled out down the other end.

3. CB: Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington was on the scoresheet for the Seasiders on Saturday afternoon, but his goal was soon cancelled out down the other end. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Marvin Ekpiteta produced a huge block to stop Oxford taking the lead at the weekend.

4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta produced a huge block to stop Oxford taking the lead at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
James Husband has been a regular presence in Blackpool's back three this season.

5. CB: James Husband

James Husband has been a regular presence in Blackpool's back three this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
CJ Hamilton has endured a slump in form throughout the last month, and was dropped to the bench for the game against Oxford, but could return to the starting XI on Tuesday evening.

6. RWB: CJ Hamilton

CJ Hamilton has endured a slump in form throughout the last month, and was dropped to the bench for the game against Oxford, but could return to the starting XI on Tuesday evening. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SeasidersBlackpoolCheltenham TownOxford UnitedLeague One