Blackpool predicted XI V Cheltenham Town: Three changes from the draw with Oxford United

The Seasiders are without a win in their last three League One outings, and will be looking to get on a good run sooner rather than later if they have any hopes of closing on the gap on the current top six.
Meanwhile, Cheltenham picked up a win against Cambridge United at the weekend, as they fight for survival at the bottom of the table.
1. Who will start for the Seasiders?
Neil Critchley's side travel to The Completely-Suzuki Stadium. Photo: Eddie Keogh
2. GK: Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw couldn't do much about the goal in the 1-1 draw with Oxford United at the weekend, and wasn't too busy throughout the entirety of the match. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. CB: Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington was on the scoresheet for the Seasiders on Saturday afternoon, but his goal was soon cancelled out down the other end. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta
Marvin Ekpiteta produced a huge block to stop Oxford taking the lead at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. CB: James Husband
James Husband has been a regular presence in Blackpool's back three this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. RWB: CJ Hamilton
CJ Hamilton has endured a slump in form throughout the last month, and was dropped to the bench for the game against Oxford, but could return to the starting XI on Tuesday evening. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker