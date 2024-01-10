News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool predicted XI V Burton Albion: Seven expected changes for the EFL Trophy tie

Blackpool welcome Burton Albion to Bloomfield Road in the last 16 of the EFL Trophy.
By Amos Wynn
Published 10th Jan 2024, 10:30 GMT

After finishing top of their group, the Seasiders progressed through the previous round with a 2-1 victory over Barnsley.

Owen Dale and Jake Beesley were both on the scoresheet for Neil Critchley’s side that night.

With a busy schedule coming up, Blackpool could opt to make a number of changes for tonight’s game against the Brewers in order to give some regulars a rest.

Here’s our predicted line-up:

The Seasiders take on Burton Albion in the EFL Trophy.

1. Who will start for the Seasiders?

The Seasiders take on Burton Albion in the EFL Trophy. Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

Richard O'Donnell has started in the majority of the Seasiders' cup games this season, but didn't feature against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

2. GK: Richard O'Donnell

Richard O'Donnell has started in the majority of the Seasiders' cup games this season, but didn't feature against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Olly Casey has been enjoying a good run in the team in the last few weeks- after earning his place back following a period on the bench.

3. CB: Olly Casey

Olly Casey has been enjoying a good run in the team in the last few weeks- after earning his place back following a period on the bench. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Marvin Ekpiteta missed a number of games through illness over the festive period, but has been back on the bench for the Seasiders' last two fixtures.

4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta missed a number of games through illness over the festive period, but has been back on the bench for the Seasiders' last two fixtures. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Callum Connolly has been a regular in the Seasiders' starting XI throughout the last month.

5. CB: Callum Connolly

Callum Connolly has been a regular in the Seasiders' starting XI throughout the last month. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel opened the scoring against his former club in Blackpool's 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest.

6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel opened the scoring against his former club in Blackpool's 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

