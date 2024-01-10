Blackpool predicted XI V Burton Albion: Seven expected changes for the EFL Trophy tie

Blackpool welcome Burton Albion to Bloomfield Road in the last 16 of the EFL Trophy.
After finishing top of their group, the Seasiders progressed through the previous round with a 2-1 victory over Barnsley.
Owen Dale and Jake Beesley were both on the scoresheet for Neil Critchley’s side that night.
With a busy schedule coming up, Blackpool could opt to make a number of changes for tonight’s game against the Brewers in order to give some regulars a rest.
Here’s our predicted line-up:
1. Who will start for the Seasiders?
The Seasiders take on Burton Albion in the EFL Trophy. Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan
2. GK: Richard O'Donnell
Richard O'Donnell has started in the majority of the Seasiders' cup games this season, but didn't feature against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. CB: Olly Casey
Olly Casey has been enjoying a good run in the team in the last few weeks- after earning his place back following a period on the bench. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta
Marvin Ekpiteta missed a number of games through illness over the festive period, but has been back on the bench for the Seasiders' last two fixtures. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
5. CB: Callum Connolly
Callum Connolly has been a regular in the Seasiders' starting XI throughout the last month. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel opened the scoring against his former club in Blackpool's 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd