Blackpool predicted XI for the trip to Barnsley as the Seasiders search for their first league away win this season

Blackpool travel to Oakwell to take on Barnsley on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

The Seasiders head into the game on the back of their 4-1 victory over Reading, but have struggled away from home, with only one point in their first three outings on the road in League One this season.

Neil Critchley states he’s not too concerned about his side’s record on the road at the moment.

"We talk about us and what we can guarantee on the pitch,” he said.

"We haven’t quite done that consistently away from home over 90 minutes yet, but it’s only a small sample size.

"I don’t think it’s something to worry about so far, it’s not a massive concern of mine.

"It’s about our preparation during the week and how we develop our mentality every single day.

"You can train your behaviour, which becomes a habit you can take into the game- that’s been our focus.”

Critchley admits he’s not afraid to change his side, despite the strong display against Reading last week.

"We always pick what we think is the right team for the game in front of us,” he added.

"The match against Barnsley will be different to the one last week.

"Every team gives you a different problem, and therefore sometimes the people you chose can change because they bring their own personal attributes to the team.

"I’ve never been afraid to change a winning team, and I make that clear to the players.

"Everyone needs to be ready for selection.”

Here is our predicted line-up for the game against Barnsley:

