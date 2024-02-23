Blackpool have to put their midweek disappointment behind them as they welcome Bolton Wanderers to Bloomfield Road in the EFL Trophy.

The Seasiders had their Wembley dreams snatched from them at the hands of play-off rivals Peterborough United who inflicted a heavy 3-0 defeat on to them. An immediate return to the Championship is what was being targeted at the start of the campaign and now the pressure ramps up on the team and manager to deliver.

The team must do without the goal threat of Jordan Rhodes once again as he remains sidelined with a rib injury. In his absence, the side has scored just three goals in the five games, and someone must step up to the park if Rhodes injury persists. Shayne Lavery is next in line and his effort from 12-yards against the Posh last week should give him confidence going in to this one.

Some players did not feature against Peterborough in midweek and should be fresh for Saturday's match. Sheffield Wednesday loanee George Byers is one of those players and given his experience of playing for a side that has won the play-offs, he could play a key role against Bolton.

One of the biggest decisions hat the manager has to make is whether to start Karamoko Dembele or not. He was the match-winner against Peterborough at London Road last week and did not start on Tuesday. Dembele is good at picking off teams when the legs are tiring but starting him on Saturday could allow Blackpool to start on the front foot.

In total, we think that there will be six changes from the team that lost on Tuesday with various changes being made. Here in a 3-5-2 formation that the head coach has tended to use this season is how we think the team will line up.

GK: Dan Grimshaw Takes his place between the sticks again after Richard O'Donnell played in the EFL Trophy. Got 11 clean sheets this season.

CB: Oliver Casey On the bench against Peterborough but done well when called upon.

CB: Marvin Ekpiteta Made some big blocks against Peterborough on Tuesday. He's a fan favourite and the defence seems to be a bit more sound when he is around.

CB: James Husband When it comes to playing in a back three, he's a regular.

RWB: CJ Hamilton He was named on the bench in recent weeks but could come back in to the side.