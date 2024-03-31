Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Wycombe Wanderers: Two attacking changes for Easter Monday game

The Seasiders were on the end of a 1-0 defeat to Derby County in their most recent outing, with Ebou Adams’ superb first half strike proving to be the difference between the two teams.
Neil Critchley opted to change the system for the match at Pride Park, as the injured Jordan Rhodes was replaced by Sonny Carey, leaving Jake Beesley as a lone striker up front, while Kyle Joseph, Shayne Lavery and Kylian Kouassi were all named on the bench.
Here’s our predicted XI for the game against Wycombe:
1. Who will start for Blackpool?
The Seasiders welcome Wycombe Wanderers to Bloomfield Road on Easter Monday. Photo: PAUL ELLIS
2. GK: Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw has produced a number of impressive displays in the last few months, with his work between the sticks helping the Seasiders to several points. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
3. CB: Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington joined Blackpool as a free agent in the summer following his departure from Shrewsbury. He's been consistently used as the right sided centre back for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta
Marvin Ekpiteta is among the Blackpool players who are out of contract at the end of the season. Based on some of his displays during the second half of the season, he is someone they should be looking to keep. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. CB: Olly Casey
Olly Casey has been impressive at the back throughout the campaign for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel has been a strong option at right wing-back since his return from injury in November. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker