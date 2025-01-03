Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Wycombe Wanderers: Opportunity available following loanee recall

The Chairboys have enjoyed an impressive season so far, and currently sit top of the League One table with 50 points under their belt.

As for the Seasiders, inconsistency has proven costly, especially at home, leaving them in 15th at the halfway point of the campaign.

Despite their struggles at Bloomfield Road, Steve Bruce’s side have been able to pick up some notable away results, and will be hoping for more of the same on Saturday afternoon.

In recent weeks, both Sonny Carey and CJ Hamilton have both returned from injury for Blackpool, with a number of other players not far behind them.

A couple of players have left the club this week following the start of the winter transfer window. Elliot Embleton has joined Carlisle United on a permanent deal, while loanee Dom Ballard has been recalled by Southampton.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench for this weekend’s game against Wycombe:

Harry Tyrer Everton loanee Harry Tyrer has put in some solid performances in goal throughout the last few weeks.

Odel Offiah Odel Offiah has cemented his spot at right back in recent times, after initially being used in the heart of defence following his loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Matthew Pennington Since winning his place back in the team a couple of months ago, Matthew Pennington has rarely put a foot wrong.

Olly Casey Olly Casey has been one of the standout players for Blackpool this season.

James Husband James Husband has been pretty solid on the left side of defence in recent weeks.