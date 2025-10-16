Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Wycombe Wanderers: Four changes from Stockport County defeat

By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Oct 2025, 17:00 BST
Blackpool welcome Wycombe Wanderers to Bloomfield Road this weekend.

This fixture will be Stephen Dobbie’s third as interim head coach, following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat away to Stockport County in League One and a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest U21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

It’s been a tough start to the season for the Seasiders, who currently sit 23rd in the third tier, and whoever gets the permanent job as Steve Bruce’s replacement will have a big job on their hands.

Injuries have been one of the factors that have gone against Blackpool, with both Dale Taylor and Hayden Coulson being added to the list of absentees last Saturday at Edgeley Park.

One boost against Wycombe will be the return of St. Pauli loanee Scott Banks – who has been back in training this week.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on the Chairboys:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell is back in contention after being on international duty with Northern Ireland.

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Bailey Peacock-Farrell is back in contention after being on international duty with Northern Ireland. Photo: Gareth Evans

With Danny Imray out for the foreseeable, Andy Lyons is the only senior right back option available.

2. Andy Lyons

With Danny Imray out for the foreseeable, Andy Lyons is the only senior right back option available. Photo: Gareth Evans

Michael Ihiekwe has been a regular starter for the Seasiders in the league.

3. Michael Ihiekwe

Michael Ihiekwe has been a regular starter for the Seasiders in the league. Photo: Gareth Evans

Olly Casey remains as Blackpool's best defensive player, and has still put in some decent shifts despite the struggles of the team.

4. Olly Casey

Olly Casey remains as Blackpool's best defensive player, and has still put in some decent shifts despite the struggles of the team. Photo: Gareth Evans

With Hayden Coulson ruled out with a arm injury, Zac Ashworth could get his chance at left back.

5. Zac Ashworth

With Hayden Coulson ruled out with a arm injury, Zac Ashworth could get his chance at left back. Photo: Gareth Evans

Dobbie could go with a midfield three featuring Lee Evans.

6. Lee Evans

Dobbie could go with a midfield three featuring Lee Evans. Photo: Gareth Evans

