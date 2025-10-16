Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Wycombe Wanderers: Four changes from Stockport County defeat

This fixture will be Stephen Dobbie’s third as interim head coach, following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat away to Stockport County in League One and a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest U21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

It’s been a tough start to the season for the Seasiders, who currently sit 23rd in the third tier, and whoever gets the permanent job as Steve Bruce’s replacement will have a big job on their hands.

Injuries have been one of the factors that have gone against Blackpool, with both Dale Taylor and Hayden Coulson being added to the list of absentees last Saturday at Edgeley Park.

One boost against Wycombe will be the return of St. Pauli loanee Scott Banks – who has been back in training this week.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on the Chairboys:

1 . Bailey Peacock-Farrell Bailey Peacock-Farrell is back in contention after being on international duty with Northern Ireland. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

2 . Andy Lyons With Danny Imray out for the foreseeable, Andy Lyons is the only senior right back option available. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

3 . Michael Ihiekwe Michael Ihiekwe has been a regular starter for the Seasiders in the league. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

4 . Olly Casey Olly Casey remains as Blackpool's best defensive player, and has still put in some decent shifts despite the struggles of the team. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

5 . Zac Ashworth With Hayden Coulson ruled out with a arm injury, Zac Ashworth could get his chance at left back. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales