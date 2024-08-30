Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Wycombe Wanderers: Five changes from the midweek game
By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Aug 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 17:04 BST
Blackpool welcome Wycombe Wanderers to Bloomfield Road on Saturday (K.O. 12.30pm).
The Seasiders are still without a win in League One so far this season, and gave away a three-goal lead to draw 4-4 with Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium last week.
Despite this, a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup certainly gives the Fylde Coast outfit something to build on, even if they’re still without a permanent head coach.
Since taking over on an interim basis, Richard Keogh has already tried a couple of different formations. Against Cambridge he went with a 3-4-3, while a 4-4-2 started the midweek tie at Ewood Park, meaning there’s a bit of uncertainty on how he’ll set up for the Chairboys game.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Wycombe:
1. Who will start for the Seasiders?
Blackpool take on Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road. Photo: PAUL ELLIS
