Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Wycombe Wanderers: Five changes from the midweek game

By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Aug 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 17:04 BST
Blackpool welcome Wycombe Wanderers to Bloomfield Road on Saturday (K.O. 12.30pm).

The Seasiders are still without a win in League One so far this season, and gave away a three-goal lead to draw 4-4 with Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium last week.

Despite this, a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup certainly gives the Fylde Coast outfit something to build on, even if they’re still without a permanent head coach.

Since taking over on an interim basis, Richard Keogh has already tried a couple of different formations. Against Cambridge he went with a 3-4-3, while a 4-4-2 started the midweek tie at Ewood Park, meaning there’s a bit of uncertainty on how he’ll set up for the Chairboys game.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Wycombe:

Blackpool take on Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

1. Who will start for the Seasiders?

Blackpool take on Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

Harry Tyrer could make his Seasiders debut following his loan move from Everton earlier this week.

2. Harry Tyrer

Harry Tyrer could make his Seasiders debut following his loan move from Everton earlier this week.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel put in a strong shift at right back against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

3. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel put in a strong shift at right back against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

Matthew Pennington has had a tough start to the season but produced some crucial blocks in the latter stages of the Blackburn game.

4. Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington has had a tough start to the season but produced some crucial blocks in the latter stages of the Blackburn game.

James Husband came on as a sub in the first half of Blackpool's game against Blackburn.

5. James Husband

James Husband came on as a sub in the first half of Blackpool's game against Blackburn.

Zac Ashworth could perhaps retain his place at left back after starting at Ewood Park.

6. Zac Ashworth

Zac Ashworth could perhaps retain his place at left back after starting at Ewood Park.

