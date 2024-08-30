Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Wycombe Wanderers: Five changes from the midweek game

The Seasiders are still without a win in League One so far this season, and gave away a three-goal lead to draw 4-4 with Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium last week.

Despite this, a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup certainly gives the Fylde Coast outfit something to build on, even if they’re still without a permanent head coach.

Since taking over on an interim basis, Richard Keogh has already tried a couple of different formations. Against Cambridge he went with a 3-4-3, while a 4-4-2 started the midweek tie at Ewood Park, meaning there’s a bit of uncertainty on how he’ll set up for the Chairboys game.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Wycombe:

1 . Who will start for the Seasiders? Blackpool take on Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

2 . Harry Tyrer Harry Tyrer could make his Seasiders debut following his loan move from Everton earlier this week. Photo: Blackpool FC Photo Sales

3 . Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel put in a strong shift at right back against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington has had a tough start to the season but produced some crucial blocks in the latter stages of the Blackburn game. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . James Husband James Husband came on as a sub in the first half of Blackpool's game against Blackburn. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales