Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Wrexham: Two changes from important Good Friday victory

On the back of their 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United just over a fortnight ago, the Seasiders bounced back with a 3-1 victory over Stevenage on Good Friday – with Rob Apter claiming a hat trick.

The winger opened the scoring 10 minutes into the second half, beating Taye Ashby-Hammond with a well-taken shot, in what had been a game lacking severe quality before that moment.

It didn’t take long for the 21-year-old to add his second and third, with Ashley Fletcher being on hand to assist on all three occasions.

The result in Hertfordshire helps Steve Bruce’s side to close the gap between themselves and the top six.

The Seasiders are now six points off Leyton Orient - who have moved up into the final play-off spot following defeats for Reading, Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town.

Richie Wellens’ side and the Royals are both on 69 points, with only goal difference separating the two, while the Trotters are on 66 and the Terriers are on 64 - with all four having played one more game than Blackpool.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Wrexham:

