Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Wrexham: Two changes from important Good Friday victory

By Amos Wynn
Published 20th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
Blackpool will be looking to continue their late push for the play-offs when they welcome Wrexham to Bloomfield Road on Easter Monday.

On the back of their 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United just over a fortnight ago, the Seasiders bounced back with a 3-1 victory over Stevenage on Good Friday – with Rob Apter claiming a hat trick.

The winger opened the scoring 10 minutes into the second half, beating Taye Ashby-Hammond with a well-taken shot, in what had been a game lacking severe quality before that moment.

It didn’t take long for the 21-year-old to add his second and third, with Ashley Fletcher being on hand to assist on all three occasions.

The result in Hertfordshire helps Steve Bruce’s side to close the gap between themselves and the top six.

The Seasiders are now six points off Leyton Orient - who have moved up into the final play-off spot following defeats for Reading, Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town.

Richie Wellens’ side and the Royals are both on 69 points, with only goal difference separating the two, while the Trotters are on 66 and the Terriers are on 64 - with all four having played one more game than Blackpool.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Wrexham:

Harry Tyrer has grown in confidence throughout the season, and made himself a target for Blackpool in the longer-term.

1. Harry Tyrer

Harry Tyrer has grown in confidence throughout the season, and made himself a target for Blackpool in the longer-term. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
Odel Offiah has impressed at both centre back and right back while on loan at Bloomfield Road this season.

2. Odel Offiah

Odel Offiah has impressed at both centre back and right back while on loan at Bloomfield Road this season. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Olly Casey has been a standout figure for Blackpool this season, with a number of impressive defensive performances under his belt.

3. Olly Casey

Olly Casey has been a standout figure for Blackpool this season, with a number of impressive defensive performances under his belt. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Elkan Baggott has endured a hit and miss season through injury while on loan from Ipswich Town.

4. Elkan Baggott

Elkan Baggott has endured a hit and miss season through injury while on loan from Ipswich Town. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
James Husband could move back into left back to offer the Seasiders more defensive stability at the back.

5. James Husband

James Husband could move back into left back to offer the Seasiders more defensive stability at the back. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Rob Apter will be looking to build on his hat trick over Stevenage.

6. Rob Apter

Rob Apter will be looking to build on his hat trick over Stevenage. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SeasidersBlackpoolWrexhamRotherham UnitedHertfordshireSteve Bruce
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice