Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Wrexham: Potential boosts for Boxing Day trip

By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Dec 2024, 15:00 GMT
Blackpool make the trip to the Racecourse Ground to take on Wrexham on Boxing Day.

The Seasiders look set to welcome back a number of key players during the festive period, with several individuals on their injury list returning to training in recent weeks.

Steve Bruce’s side will be looking to build on their current four-game unbeaten run in League One – which includes three consecutive wins on the road.

Wrexham have been one of the best teams in the third tier this season, picking up 42 points from 21 games, leaving them third in the table heading into the festive period.

The Welsh outfit will be looking to bounce back from dropped points against both Bristol Rovers and Cambridge United in recent weeks.

Here’s our predicted Blackpool XI and bench:

Harry Tyrer has kept clean sheets in his last two outings, but the Everton loanee has still had his shaky moments.

1. Harry Tyrer

Harry Tyrer has kept clean sheets in his last two outings, but the Everton loanee has still had his shaky moments.

Odel Offiah has done a solid job at right back in recent weeks.

2. Odel Offiah

Odel Offiah has done a solid job at right back in recent weeks.

Matthew Pennington has made the most of his recent consistent run in the starting XI, and has started to form a strong partnership with Olly Casey.

3. Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington has made the most of his recent consistent run in the starting XI, and has started to form a strong partnership with Olly Casey.

Olly Casey has been one of Blackpool's best players this season, and has been key to any defensive success they have enjoyed.

4. Olly Casey

Olly Casey has been one of Blackpool's best players this season, and has been key to any defensive success they have enjoyed.

Since making his return from injury last month, James Husband has cemented his place on the left side of the back four.

5. James Husband

Since making his return from injury last month, James Husband has cemented his place on the left side of the back four.

Rob Apter had some bright moments against Stevenage but needed to improve his final product, with a number of chances wasted.

6. Rob Apter

Rob Apter had some bright moments against Stevenage but needed to improve his final product, with a number of chances wasted.

