Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Wrexham: Potential boosts for Boxing Day trip

The Seasiders look set to welcome back a number of key players during the festive period, with several individuals on their injury list returning to training in recent weeks.

Steve Bruce’s side will be looking to build on their current four-game unbeaten run in League One – which includes three consecutive wins on the road.

Wrexham have been one of the best teams in the third tier this season, picking up 42 points from 21 games, leaving them third in the table heading into the festive period.

The Welsh outfit will be looking to bounce back from dropped points against both Bristol Rovers and Cambridge United in recent weeks.

Here’s our predicted Blackpool XI and bench:

1 . Harry Tyrer Harry Tyrer has kept clean sheets in his last two outings, but the Everton loanee has still had his shaky moments. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Odel Offiah Odel Offiah has done a solid job at right back in recent weeks. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington has made the most of his recent consistent run in the starting XI, and has started to form a strong partnership with Olly Casey. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Olly Casey Olly Casey has been one of Blackpool's best players this season, and has been key to any defensive success they have enjoyed. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . James Husband Since making his return from injury last month, James Husband has cemented his place on the left side of the back four. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales