Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Wigan Athletic: Three changes from Wrexham defeat

By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
Blackpool travel to the Brick Community Stadium to take on Wigan Athletic this weekend.

The Seasiders make the trip with their League One play-off hopes all but over following their 2-1 defeat to Wrexham on Easter Monday.

A point for either Reading or Leyton Orient, who are both involved in early kick offs, would mathematically end any hopes of the top six for Steve Bruce’s side before they even take to the pitch on Saturday.

Sonny Carey missed the game against the Red Dragons earlier this week due to a knee injury, and is only set to return to training on Friday – which could leave him doubtful again.

Here’s our predicted XI to take on Wigan:

Harry Tyrer made two impressive saves against Wrexham on Monday before the visitors eventually found a way through. The 23-year-old has grown in confidence throughout this season, and has made himself the firm number one.

Odel Offiah is another loanee who has enjoyed a successful year on the Fylde Coast.

Olly Casey has been a standout player for Blackpool this season with his impressive defensive displays.

Elkan Baggott's time with the Seasiders has been hit by injury, but he's been a solid defensive figure on the whole when he's been able to feature in consecutive games.

James Husband could come into the Seasiders' starting XI to add a bit more defensive stability.

Rob Apter has four goals in his last two games.

