Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Wigan Athletic: One change from the Northampton Town win

Blackpool will look to continue their current good run of form when they travel to the DW Stadium to take on Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon.
The Seasiders have picked up 13 points in their last six League One outings, which has seen them close the gap between themselves and sixth place Stevenage- who still have a game in hand.

Matthew Pennington’s second half goal proved to be the difference on Tuesday night as Neil Critchley’s side claimed a 1-0 victory over Northampton Town at Sixfields.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Wigan Athletic:

The Seasiders take on Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

1. Who will start for Blackpool?

The Seasiders take on Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

Dan Grimshaw has been impressive in recent weeks, keeping three clean sheets in his last three outings.

2. GK: Dan Grimshaw

Matthew Pennington was crucial in both boxes in the victory over Northampton.

3. CB: Matthew Pennington

Marvin Ekpiteta has really found his form in recent weeks and has been commanding at the back.

4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta

Olly Casey was called upon following James Husband's injury against Portsmouth, performing well in that game and the away trip to Northampton.

5. CB: Olly Casey

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel has cemented himself in the right wing-back role in recent weeks.

6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

