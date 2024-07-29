Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Tranmere Rovers: First-team players expected to pick up 90 minutes at Prenton Park

Neil Critchley’s side will be looking to build on their outing against Sunderland at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, where a late Jack Clarke goal gave the Black Cats a 1-0 win.

The Seasiders’ first match of Tuesday is a behind-closed-doors fixture against Accrington Stanley.

While no hints have been made concerning the type of team that will be in action, it’s likely to be a run out for some of the younger players, which could include the likes of Mackenzie Chapman, Dan Sassi, Alex Lankshear, Jack Moore, Tyler Hill, Ryan Finnigan and Jake Daniels.

That would leave a more senior squad to take on Tranmere in front of a crowd.

At the weekend, the Blackpool boss suggested some players may be ready to play their first 90 minutes of the summer, with game time split in their previous games, meaning a lot less substitutes could be used, after 11 changes were made in total against Sunderland.

Here’s our predicted starting XI and bench to take on Tranmere Rovers:

Who will start for the Seasiders? Blackpool take on Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park in their second game of the day.

Dan Grimshaw picked up his first minutes of the summer on Saturday against Sunderland, and was called into action early doors with a couple of saves. After overcoming a minor knee injury, he could be one of the players ready to feature for 90 minutes.

Matthew Pennington enjoyed a 73 minutes work out against Sunderland, and was strong at the back.

Olly Casey also impressed in his 73 minute outing against the Black Cats at Bloomfield Road.

James Husband was among the players to only feature in the first half against Sunderland.