Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Sunderland: Potential first outings of the summer for two players

This will be the fourth pre-season outing for the Seasiders first-team, after losing 3-1 to AFC Fylde at Mill Farm, drawing 0-0 with Cadiz CF during their time in Spain, and beating West Brom 2-1 in a behind-closed-doors game earlier this week.

A number of players are yet to feature this summer due to a number of different reasons, but a couple could be set to be involved against the Black Cats.

There’s no bench limit for the fixture, meaning Neil Critchley will be able to experiment with his full squad.

Here’s our predicted XI and substitutes:

Richard O'Donnell will probably be in from the start on Saturday afternoon, with perhaps an opportunity to Dan Grimshaw in the second half if he's deemed fit.

Matthew Pennington made the right-sided centre back role his own during his first season at Bloomfield Road.

Olly Casey enjoyed strong periods in the Blackpool defence last season and could be pivotal for the Seasiders going forward.

James Husband has recently extended his time at Bloomfield Road until 2026- with a one-year option available.

CJ Hamilton has been in from the start for the Seasiders' previous three pre-season games so far this summer.