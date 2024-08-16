Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Stockport County: Four changes from midweek win over Burton Albion

By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Aug 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 17:01 BST
Blackpool will be looking to pick up their first win of the League One season when they welcome Stockport County to Bloomfield Road on Saturday (K.O. 3pm).

The Seasiders opened the campaign with a 2-1 defeat away to Crawley Town last weekend, but bounced back with a 4-0 victory over Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday night in the first round of the EFL Cup.

Following a number of standout performances against the Brewers, there’ll be some tough decisions for Neil Critchley to make.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Stockport:

Blackpool welcome Stockport County to Bloomfield Road.

1. Who will start for the Seasiders?

Blackpool welcome Stockport County to Bloomfield Road.

Dan Grimshaw will most likely return in goal after dropping down to the bench for the midweek EFL Cup game against Burton.

2. Dan Grimshaw

Dan Grimshaw will most likely return in goal after dropping down to the bench for the midweek EFL Cup game against Burton.

Matthew Pennington was on hand with a brace in the Seasiders' 4-0 victory at the Pirelli Stadium.

3. Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington was on hand with a brace in the Seasiders' 4-0 victory at the Pirelli Stadium.

Elkan Baggott could keep his spot at the centre of the Blackpool back three after impressing midweek.

4. Elkan Baggott

Elkan Baggott could keep his spot at the centre of the Blackpool back three after impressing midweek.

James Husband has been named as Blackpool captain for the 2024/25 season.

5. James Husband

James Husband has been named as Blackpool captain for the 2024/25 season.

Rob Apter produced an impressive display after starting in the right wing-back role against Burton.

6. Rob Apter

Rob Apter produced an impressive display after starting in the right wing-back role against Burton.

