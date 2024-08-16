Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Stockport County: Four changes from midweek win over Burton Albion

The Seasiders opened the campaign with a 2-1 defeat away to Crawley Town last weekend, but bounced back with a 4-0 victory over Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday night in the first round of the EFL Cup.
Following a number of standout performances against the Brewers, there’ll be some tough decisions for Neil Critchley to make.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Stockport:
1. Who will start for the Seasiders?
Blackpool welcome Stockport County to Bloomfield Road. Photo: James Gill
2. Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw will most likely return in goal after dropping down to the bench for the midweek EFL Cup game against Burton. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington was on hand with a brace in the Seasiders' 4-0 victory at the Pirelli Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
4. Elkan Baggott
Elkan Baggott could keep his spot at the centre of the Blackpool back three after impressing midweek. Photo: Paul Harding
5. James Husband
James Husband has been named as Blackpool captain for the 2024/25 season. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
6. Rob Apter
Rob Apter produced an impressive display after starting in the right wing-back role against Burton. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
