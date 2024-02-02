Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Stevenage: Two changes from the draw with Charlton Athletic

The Seasiders’ last League One outing was a frustrating 1-1 draw against Charlton Athletic, while on Tuesday night they overcame Bolton Wanderers on penalties in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy, after neither were able to find the back of the net during the 90 minutes.
A number of new signings have made the move to Bloomfield Road this week, and could be involved this weekend if changes are made from the game against the Addicks.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Stevenage:
1. Who will start for Blackpool?
The Seasiders travel to the Lamex Stadium to take on Stevenage. Photo: Pete Norton
2. GK: Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw was back in the starting XI for the game against Charlton last Saturday after missing the previous league outing due to injury. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. CB: Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington made his return to action on Tuesday evening against Bolton, following a period out of the side after he suffered a concussion on Boxing Day. The centre back could be back in action again this weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. CB: Olly Casey
Olly Casey has been a powerful figure since breaking into the Blackpool team at the beginning of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. CB: James Husband
James Husband has been a reliable figure at the back for the Seasiders so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
6. RWB: CJ Hamilton
CJ Hamilton has endured a dip in form in the last few weeks, but looked bright off the bench in midweek game against Bolton. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker