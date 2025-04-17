Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Stevenage: Two changes from Rotherham United defeat

By Amos Wynn
Published 17th Apr 2025, 16:00 BST
Blackpool back in action this week as they travel to the Lamex Stadium to take on Stevenage on Good Friday.

Steve Bruce’s side didn’t have a game last week due to Birmingham City’s involvement in the EFL Trophy final, meaning they've had a long wait to put right their 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United just under a fortnight ago.

The loss at the New York Stadium, and results elsewhere since, have provided a heavy blow to the Seasiders’ hopes of making a late push for the play-offs, and leaves them nine points off sixth place Reading with just five fixtures to go.

Leyton Orient, Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town also sit between Blackpool and the top six, meaning another year in League One is the only likely outcome for this season, unless there's a lot of luck between now and their final game of the campaign on May 3.

Bruce should be able to welcome back both Elkan Baggott and Josh Onomah for the meeting with Alex Revel’s side following their spells on the sidelines, but will be without Jake Beesley due his red card against the Millers.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Stevenage:

Harry Tyrer has grown in confidence throughout the season, and made himself a target for Blackpool in the longer-term.

1. Harry Tyrer

Harry Tyrer has grown in confidence throughout the season, and made himself a target for Blackpool in the longer-term. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Odel Offiah has enjoyed a good season on loan at Bloomfield Road.

2. Odel Offiah

Odel Offiah has enjoyed a good season on loan at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
Olly Casey has been a standout figure for Blackpool this season, with a number of impressive defensive performances under his belt.

3. Olly Casey

Olly Casey has been a standout figure for Blackpool this season, with a number of impressive defensive performances under his belt. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Elkan Baggott could come back into the Seasiders' starting XI after missing the last few games through injury.

4. Elkan Baggott

Elkan Baggott could come back into the Seasiders' starting XI after missing the last few games through injury. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
Hayden Coulson offers an extra threat for the Seasiders going forward.

5. Hayden Coulson

Hayden Coulson offers an extra threat for the Seasiders going forward. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
After featuring off the bench in recent games following his return from injury, Tom Bloxham could be given a starting spot on the right side.

6. Tom Bloxham

After featuring off the bench in recent games following his return from injury, Tom Bloxham could be given a starting spot on the right side. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Steve BruceBlackpoolRotherham UnitedLeyton OrientEFL TrophyBirmingham CityNew York Stadium
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice