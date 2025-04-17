Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Stevenage: Two changes from Rotherham United defeat

Steve Bruce’s side didn’t have a game last week due to Birmingham City’s involvement in the EFL Trophy final, meaning they've had a long wait to put right their 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United just under a fortnight ago.

The loss at the New York Stadium, and results elsewhere since, have provided a heavy blow to the Seasiders’ hopes of making a late push for the play-offs, and leaves them nine points off sixth place Reading with just five fixtures to go.

Leyton Orient, Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town also sit between Blackpool and the top six, meaning another year in League One is the only likely outcome for this season, unless there's a lot of luck between now and their final game of the campaign on May 3.

Bruce should be able to welcome back both Elkan Baggott and Josh Onomah for the meeting with Alex Revel’s side following their spells on the sidelines, but will be without Jake Beesley due his red card against the Millers.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Stevenage:

1 . Harry Tyrer Harry Tyrer has grown in confidence throughout the season, and made himself a target for Blackpool in the longer-term. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

2 . Odel Offiah Odel Offiah has enjoyed a good season on loan at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

3 . Olly Casey Olly Casey has been a standout figure for Blackpool this season, with a number of impressive defensive performances under his belt. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Elkan Baggott Elkan Baggott could come back into the Seasiders' starting XI after missing the last few games through injury. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

5 . Hayden Coulson Hayden Coulson offers an extra threat for the Seasiders going forward. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales