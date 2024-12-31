Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Shrewsbury Town: One change as Seasiders gear up for start of 2025

The Seasiders will be hoping the New Year will bring a change of fortunes at Bloomfield Road, with only two league wins under their belt on the Fylde Coast so far this season.

Steve Bruce’s side head into the fixture on the back of a strong performance away to Birmingham City, as they picked up a point following a 0-0 draw at St Andrew’s in their final outing of 2024.

A number of players impressed in Tangerine, and it’ll be difficult for any changes to be made, but there could be a boost on the bench due to players returning from injury.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Shrewsbury Town:

1 . Harry Tyrer Harry Tyrer made an impressive save in the first half of the Seasiders' draw with Birmingham.

2 . Odel Offiah Odel Offiah produced an outstanding goal line clearance in the closing stages of the game at St Andrew's.

3 . Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington has been a defensive rock for the Seasiders in recent weeks.

4 . Olly Casey Olly Casey is one of the standout figures in the Blackpool squad, and is key at the back for Steve Bruce's side.

5 . James Husband James Husband put in a strong shift against Birmingham.