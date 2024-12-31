Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Shrewsbury Town: One change as Seasiders gear up for start of 2025

By Amos Wynn
Published 31st Dec 2024, 10:30 GMT
Blackpool start 2025 with a home game against Shrewsbury Town.

The Seasiders will be hoping the New Year will bring a change of fortunes at Bloomfield Road, with only two league wins under their belt on the Fylde Coast so far this season.

Steve Bruce’s side head into the fixture on the back of a strong performance away to Birmingham City, as they picked up a point following a 0-0 draw at St Andrew’s in their final outing of 2024.

A number of players impressed in Tangerine, and it’ll be difficult for any changes to be made, but there could be a boost on the bench due to players returning from injury.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Shrewsbury Town:

Harry Tyrer made an impressive save in the first half of the Seasiders' draw with Birmingham.

1. Harry Tyrer

Harry Tyrer made an impressive save in the first half of the Seasiders' draw with Birmingham. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Odel Offiah produced an outstanding goal line clearance in the closing stages of the game at St Andrew's.

2. Odel Offiah

Odel Offiah produced an outstanding goal line clearance in the closing stages of the game at St Andrew's. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Matthew Pennington has been a defensive rock for the Seasiders in recent weeks.

3. Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington has been a defensive rock for the Seasiders in recent weeks. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Olly Casey is one of the standout figures in the Blackpool squad, and is key at the back for Steve Bruce's side.

4. Olly Casey

Olly Casey is one of the standout figures in the Blackpool squad, and is key at the back for Steve Bruce's side. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

James Husband put in a strong shift against Birmingham.

5. James Husband

James Husband put in a strong shift against Birmingham. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Rob Apter has been kept quiet in recent games, but has the ability to really unlock defences for the Seasiders.

6. Rob Apter

Rob Apter has been kept quiet in recent games, but has the ability to really unlock defences for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

