Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Shrewsbury Town: Four changes from the Leyton Orient loss

The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 midweek defeat to Leyton Orient, which leaves them six points off the play-off places, with more games under their belt than some of the teams ahead of them.

Prior to the loss at Brisbane Road, they had won back-to-back games in League One, overcoming both Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers. Neil Critchley will be hoping to receive some injury boosts as his side head on the road once again.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Shrewsbury:

1 . Who will start for Blackpool? The Seasiders take on Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2 . GK: Dan Grimshaw When available, Dan Grimshaw has been Blackpool's number one between the sticks this season in League One- keeping 11 clean sheets in total. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

3 . CB: Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington made the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer and has made 24 league appearances for the club so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell Photo Sales

4 . CB: Marvin Ekpiteta At times in the last month, Marvin Ekpiteta has looked close to his best again with some strong defensive performances. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . CB: James Husband James Husband should return to the starting XI for the trip to Shrewsbury after dropping to the bench for a breather against Leyton Orient. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales