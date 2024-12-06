Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Rotherham United: Two changes from midweek win as players return to contention

The Seasiders head into the fixture following back-to-back wins in League One, with the latest victory being a 2-1 victory away to Shrewsbury Town at the Croud Meadow.

Steve Bruce will be pleased with his side’s upturn in form and the fight demonstrated in their last two league outings to come away with something despite not being at their best.

Blackpool still have their fair share of injury problems heading into their game against the Millers, but could welcome Hayden Coulson back into contention.

Olly Casey and Ollie Norburn are also available again after missing the midweek game due to suspension.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Rotherham:

1 . Harry Tyrer Harry Tyrer had a night to forget against Shrewsbury, after allowing Mal Benning to score from inside his own half, with an awkward bounce catching the Everton loanee off guard. Nonetheless, it's still likely he'll retain his place in goal for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

2 . Odel Offiah Odel Offiah passed a late fitness test to feature against Shrewsbury on Wednesday night. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

3 . Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington has been solid at the back on the whole since getting an opportunity in the starting XI under Bruce. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

4 . Olly Casey Olly Casey comes back into contention after missing the Shrewsbury game through suspension. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

5 . James Husband A ball towards goal from James Husband resulted in an own goal from Shrewsbury on Wednesday night. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales