Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Reading: Seasiders to make two changes after enforced break

Prior to that, they had claimed a 2-1 midweek victory away to Shrewsbury Town, to make it back-to-back wins in League One after overcoming Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium the Tuesday before.
Steve Bruce is set to welcome both Hayden Coulson and Jordan Rhodes back into contention following their spells on the sidelines through injury, while Olly Casey and Ollie Norburn return after suspension.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench:
1. Harry Tyrer
Harry Tyrer will most likely remain in the Seasiders goal despite being at fault with an error against Shrewsbury Town. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Odel Offiah
Odel Offiah passed a late fitness test to feature in Blackpool's last game away to Shrewsbury Town. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington has put in a number of solid displays since being given an opportunity in Steve Bruce's starting XI. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. Olly Casey
Olly Casey is back in contention after serving a one-match ban. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
5. James Husband
James Husband has been a regular in the Seasiders' starting XI since his return from injury last month, and should retain his place at left back despite the potential return to Hayden Coulson. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. Ollie Norburn
Like Casey, Ollie Norburn returns to contention after serving a one-match ban. Depending on the personnel available, Blackpool could use a three-man midfield like they did against Shrewsbury Town. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
