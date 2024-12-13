Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Reading: Seasiders to make two changes after enforced break

The Seasiders head into the fixture on the back of a week off following the postponement of last Saturday’s Rotherham United game due to Storm Darragh.

Prior to that, they had claimed a 2-1 midweek victory away to Shrewsbury Town, to make it back-to-back wins in League One after overcoming Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium the Tuesday before.

Steve Bruce is set to welcome both Hayden Coulson and Jordan Rhodes back into contention following their spells on the sidelines through injury, while Olly Casey and Ollie Norburn return after suspension.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench:

1 . Harry Tyrer Harry Tyrer will most likely remain in the Seasiders goal despite being at fault with an error against Shrewsbury Town. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

2 . Odel Offiah Odel Offiah passed a late fitness test to feature in Blackpool's last game away to Shrewsbury Town. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

3 . Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington has put in a number of solid displays since being given an opportunity in Steve Bruce's starting XI. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

4 . Olly Casey Olly Casey is back in contention after serving a one-match ban. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

5 . James Husband James Husband has been a regular in the Seasiders' starting XI since his return from injury last month, and should retain his place at left back despite the potential return to Hayden Coulson. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales