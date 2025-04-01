Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Reading: One change for big game in late play-off push

By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Apr 2025, 05:00 BST
Blackpool welcome Reading to Bloomfield Road this evening.

The Seasiders will be looking to build on their 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon, and put further pressure on the teams above looking for a place in the top six.

Steve Bruce’s side currently sit 10th in the League One table on 57 points, while the Royals occupy the final spot in the play-offs with 62.

In between the two sit Huddersfield Town (61 points), Bolton (60 points) and Leyton Orient (59 points) – with all of the teams above Blackpool having played a game less.

Heading into their midweek against Reading, the Seasiders have no fresh injury concerns.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench:

Harry Tyrer enjoyed another impressive afternoon in goal against Bolton on Saturday afternoon, making two strong saves in the second half.

1. Harry Tyrer

Odel Offiah enjoyed another strong afternoon at right back against the Trotters.

2. Odel Offiah

Matthew Pennington came on for the closing stages of Saturday's game, but could come into the starting XI this evening.

3. Matthew Pennington

Olly Casey continues to be a rock at the back for the Seasiders.

4. Olly Casey

Hayden Coulson will be looking to put the error that led to Bolton's goal at the weekend behind him for the visit of Reading.

5. Hayden Coulson

Rob Apter continues to be a bright spark for the Seasiders down the right side with his deliveries into the box.

6. Rob Apter

