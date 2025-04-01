Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Reading: One change for big game in late play-off push

The Seasiders will be looking to build on their 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon, and put further pressure on the teams above looking for a place in the top six.
Steve Bruce’s side currently sit 10th in the League One table on 57 points, while the Royals occupy the final spot in the play-offs with 62.
In between the two sit Huddersfield Town (61 points), Bolton (60 points) and Leyton Orient (59 points) – with all of the teams above Blackpool having played a game less.
Heading into their midweek against Reading, the Seasiders have no fresh injury concerns.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench:
1. Harry Tyrer
Harry Tyrer enjoyed another impressive afternoon in goal against Bolton on Saturday afternoon, making two strong saves in the second half. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
2. Odel Offiah
Odel Offiah enjoyed another strong afternoon at right back against the Trotters. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington came on for the closing stages of Saturday's game, but could come into the starting XI this evening. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
4. Olly Casey
Olly Casey continues to be a rock at the back for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
5. Hayden Coulson
Hayden Coulson will be looking to put the error that led to Bolton's goal at the weekend behind him for the visit of Reading. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
6. Rob Apter
Rob Apter continues to be a bright spark for the Seasiders down the right side with his deliveries into the box. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.