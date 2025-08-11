Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Port Vale: Seven changes for EFL Cup tie

The Seasiders have started the new campaign with back-to-back defeats to Stevenage and Exeter City, conceding seven goals in those two games.

Following Saturday’s 4-1 loss away to the Grecians at St James Park, Steve Bruce will be looking for a major reaction for the visit of Port Vale to the Fylde Coast.

While this fixture would’ve already more than likely seen players given opportunities to prove themselves, the Blackpool boss could opt to make further alterations due the poor form of many in the past fortnight.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Port Vale:

Franco Ravizzoli could be given an opportunity in goal due to Bailey Peacock-Farrell's early struggles and a change of competition.

Andy Lyons struggled down the right on Saturday afternoon, but could keep his place due to Danny Imray's current absence through injury.

Olly Casey has looked miles off the levels he reached last season in the opening two games of the current campaign.

It's not been a great start to life at Blackpool for Michael Ihiekwe - who has been unable to command the defence in his first two outings. With Fraser Horsfall and James Husband currently out injured, Saturday's starting central pair will most likely get another chance.

Zac Ashworth could be given an opportunity at left back following a tough afternoon for Hayden Coulson in Devon.