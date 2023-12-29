Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Port Vale: Five changes from the defeat to Burton Albion

Blackpool finish 2023 with a trip to Port Vale this evening (K.O. 7.45pm).
The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Burton Albion on Boxing Day- which proved to be another frustrating day on the road.
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel pulled out of the warm-up at the Pirelli Stadium due to illness, while Matthew Pennington was subbed at half time for the same reason- with both being assessed ahead of tonight’s fixture.
1. Who will start for the Seasiders?
Blackpool finish 2023 with a trip to Vale Park. Photo: Catherine Ivill
2. GK: Dan Grimshaw
Despite some nervy moments against Burton Albion, you'd expect Dan Grimshaw to continue his run as Blackpool's first choice keeper in League One this season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. CB: Olly Casey
Olly Casey came off the bench in the defeat to Burton, and could be handed a chance from the start at Vale Park. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta
Marvin Ekpiteta missed training ahead of the Burton game through illness, but if well enough could return this evening. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
5. CB: James Husband
James Husband continues to be one of the Seasiders' standout performers, even on difficult away days. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. RWB: CJ Hamilton
CJ Hamilton had some bright moments against Burton, but was unable to find the crucial pass. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns