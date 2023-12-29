News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Port Vale: Five changes from the defeat to Burton Albion

Blackpool finish 2023 with a trip to Port Vale this evening (K.O. 7.45pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT

The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Burton Albion on Boxing Day- which proved to be another frustrating day on the road.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel pulled out of the warm-up at the Pirelli Stadium due to illness, while Matthew Pennington was subbed at half time for the same reason- with both being assessed ahead of tonight’s fixture.

Here’s our predicted Blackpool XI and bench for the Port Vale trip:

Blackpool finish 2023 with a trip to Vale Park.

1. Who will start for the Seasiders?

Blackpool finish 2023 with a trip to Vale Park. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Despite some nervy moments against Burton Albion, you'd expect Dan Grimshaw to continue his run as Blackpool's first choice keeper in League One this season.

2. GK: Dan Grimshaw

Despite some nervy moments against Burton Albion, you'd expect Dan Grimshaw to continue his run as Blackpool's first choice keeper in League One this season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Olly Casey came off the bench in the defeat to Burton, and could be handed a chance from the start at Vale Park.

3. CB: Olly Casey

Olly Casey came off the bench in the defeat to Burton, and could be handed a chance from the start at Vale Park. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Marvin Ekpiteta missed training ahead of the Burton game through illness, but if well enough could return this evening.

4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta missed training ahead of the Burton game through illness, but if well enough could return this evening. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
James Husband continues to be one of the Seasiders' standout performers, even on difficult away days.

5. CB: James Husband

James Husband continues to be one of the Seasiders' standout performers, even on difficult away days. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
CJ Hamilton had some bright moments against Burton, but was unable to find the crucial pass.

6. RWB: CJ Hamilton

CJ Hamilton had some bright moments against Burton, but was unable to find the crucial pass. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPort ValeSeasiders