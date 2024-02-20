News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Peterborough United: Seven changes for the EFL Trophy semi-final tie

Blackpool welcome Peterborough United to Bloomfield Road this evening to battle it out for a place at Wembley in the final of the EFL Trophy.
By Amos Wynn
Published 20th Feb 2024, 10:30 GMT

The Seasiders came out on top of the league meeting between the two sides on Saturday afternoon. After going behind to a Hector Kyprianou header; Shayne Lavery equalised from the penalty spot following the break, before Karamoko Dembele’s deflected shot gave Neil Critchley’s a 2-1 lead heading into stoppage time.

To reach this point of the EFL Trophy, Blackpool overcame Bolton Wanderers on penalties at Bloomfield Road in the last round, while The Posh claimed a 3-1 win against AFC Wimbledon in their quarter-final tie.

Here’s our predicted Seasiders XI to take on Peterborough this evening:

The Seasiders welcome Peterborough United to Bloomfield Road in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy.

1. Who will start for Blackpool?

The Seasiders welcome Peterborough United to Bloomfield Road in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Richard O'Donnell has been a strong presence throughout the Seasiders EFL Trophy line-up so far this season.

2. GK: Richard O'Donnell

Richard O'Donnell has been a strong presence throughout the Seasiders EFL Trophy line-up so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Olly Casey could return to the Seasiders' XI after being named on the bench at the weekend.

3. CB: Olly Casey

Olly Casey could return to the Seasiders' XI after being named on the bench at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Marvin Ekpiteta made a number of important challenges against the Posh in League One at the weekend.

4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta made a number of important challenges against the Posh in League One at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Callum Connolly was on the bench at the weekend following a short spell out with a back problem.

5. CB: Callum Connolly

Callum Connolly was on the bench at the weekend following a short spell out with a back problem. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel produced a strong performance at the weekend.

6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel produced a strong performance at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough UnitedBlackpoolWembleyNeil CritchleyShayne LaveryKaramoko Dembele