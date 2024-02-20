Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Peterborough United: Seven changes for the EFL Trophy semi-final tie

The Seasiders came out on top of the league meeting between the two sides on Saturday afternoon. After going behind to a Hector Kyprianou header; Shayne Lavery equalised from the penalty spot following the break, before Karamoko Dembele’s deflected shot gave Neil Critchley’s a 2-1 lead heading into stoppage time.
To reach this point of the EFL Trophy, Blackpool overcame Bolton Wanderers on penalties at Bloomfield Road in the last round, while The Posh claimed a 3-1 win against AFC Wimbledon in their quarter-final tie.
Here’s our predicted Seasiders XI to take on Peterborough this evening:
1. Who will start for Blackpool?
The Seasiders welcome Peterborough United to Bloomfield Road in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. GK: Richard O'Donnell
Richard O'Donnell has been a strong presence throughout the Seasiders EFL Trophy line-up so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. CB: Olly Casey
Olly Casey could return to the Seasiders' XI after being named on the bench at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta
Marvin Ekpiteta made a number of important challenges against the Posh in League One at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. CB: Callum Connolly
Callum Connolly was on the bench at the weekend following a short spell out with a back problem. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel produced a strong performance at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns