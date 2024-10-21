Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Peterborough United: One change from the Barnsley defeat

By Amos Wynn
Published 21st Oct 2024, 16:00 BST
Blackpool make the midweek trip to the Weston Homes Stadium to take on Peterborough United on Tuesday night (K.O. 7.45pm).

The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from their recent back-to-back defeats to Mansfield Town and Barnsley – which came either side of the international break.

Lee Evans will miss the trip to Cambridgeshire through suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a number of players remain unavailable through injury, with James Husband and CJ Hamilton becoming the latest additions to the list.

Here’s our predicted starting XI and bench to take on Peterborough:

Lee Evans will miss the game through suspension.

1. Who will start for the Seasiders?

Lee Evans will miss the game through suspension. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Harry Tyrer's time at Blackpool has been hit and miss so far since his loan move from Everton.

2. Harry Tyrer

Harry Tyrer's time at Blackpool has been hit and miss so far since his loan move from Everton. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Jordan Gabriel was among three players to be subbed off on the hour mark against Barnsley at the weekend.

3. Jordan Gabriel

Jordan Gabriel was among three players to be subbed off on the hour mark against Barnsley at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Odel Offiah produced a strong display at the weekend as he continued his impressive start to life with the Seasiders.

4. Odel Offiah

Odel Offiah produced a strong display at the weekend as he continued his impressive start to life with the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Olly Casey was on target for the Seasiders at the weekend.

5. Olly Casey

Olly Casey was on target for the Seasiders at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Hayden Coulson made his return from injury at the weekend after missing the trip to Mansfield before the international break.

6. Hayden Coulson

Hayden Coulson made his return from injury at the weekend after missing the trip to Mansfield before the international break. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice