Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Peterborough United: One change from the Barnsley defeat

The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from their recent back-to-back defeats to Mansfield Town and Barnsley – which came either side of the international break.
Lee Evans will miss the trip to Cambridgeshire through suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season on Saturday afternoon.
Meanwhile, a number of players remain unavailable through injury, with James Husband and CJ Hamilton becoming the latest additions to the list.
Here’s our predicted starting XI and bench to take on Peterborough:
1. Who will start for the Seasiders?
Lee Evans will miss the game through suspension. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Harry Tyrer
Harry Tyrer's time at Blackpool has been hit and miss so far since his loan move from Everton. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Jordan Gabriel
Jordan Gabriel was among three players to be subbed off on the hour mark against Barnsley at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Odel Offiah
Odel Offiah produced a strong display at the weekend as he continued his impressive start to life with the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. Olly Casey
Olly Casey was on target for the Seasiders at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Hayden Coulson
Hayden Coulson made his return from injury at the weekend after missing the trip to Mansfield before the international break. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.