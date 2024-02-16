News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Peterborough United: Four changes from the midweek loss to Cheltenham Town

Blackpool travel to the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday afternoon to take on Peterborough United.
By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Feb 2024, 16:00 GMT

The Seasiders have endured a slump in form in the last few weeks, and currently four games without a win in League One, with eight points separating them and the play-off places.

On Tuesday night they produced one of their worst displays of the season so far, as they were defeated 2-0 by Cheltenham Town.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench for this weekend’s game against Peterborough:

The Seasiders take on Peterborough United.

1. Who will start for Blackpool?

The Seasiders take on Peterborough United. Photo: Marc Atkins

Dan Grimshaw made a number of saves in the defeat to Cheltenham Town, and but for his efforts the scoreline could've been a lot worse.

2. GK: Dan Grimshaw

Dan Grimshaw made a number of saves in the defeat to Cheltenham Town, and but for his efforts the scoreline could've been a lot worse. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Olly Casey was part of the back three that struggled against Cheltenham in the midweek game.

3. CB: Olly Casey

Olly Casey was part of the back three that struggled against Cheltenham in the midweek game. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Marvin Ekpiteta could return to the starting XI after being on named on the bench on Tuesday night.

4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta could return to the starting XI after being on named on the bench on Tuesday night. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

James Husband has been a regular in the Seasiders' league XI this season, but has struggled in a few games recently.

5. CB: James Husband

James Husband has been a regular in the Seasiders' league XI this season, but has struggled in a few games recently. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel could return in a wing-back role after featuring off the bench against Cheltenham.

6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel could return in a wing-back role after featuring off the bench against Cheltenham. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

