Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Peterborough United: Four changes from the midweek loss to Cheltenham Town

The Seasiders have endured a slump in form in the last few weeks, and currently four games without a win in League One, with eight points separating them and the play-off places.
On Tuesday night they produced one of their worst displays of the season so far, as they were defeated 2-0 by Cheltenham Town.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench for this weekend’s game against Peterborough:
The Seasiders take on Peterborough United. Photo: Marc Atkins
2. GK: Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw made a number of saves in the defeat to Cheltenham Town, and but for his efforts the scoreline could've been a lot worse. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. CB: Olly Casey
Olly Casey was part of the back three that struggled against Cheltenham in the midweek game. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta
Marvin Ekpiteta could return to the starting XI after being on named on the bench on Tuesday night. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. CB: James Husband
James Husband has been a regular in the Seasiders' league XI this season, but has struggled in a few games recently. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel could return in a wing-back role after featuring off the bench against Cheltenham. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns