Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Oxford United: Three changes from the defeat to Stevenage

Both teams currently sit outside of the play-off places, and have played more matches than some of the teams above them in the table.
Following their 1-0 defeat to Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium last week, Neil Critchley’s side will know they can’t afford too many more slip ups- especially against the teams around them.
1. Who will start for Blackpool?
The Seasiders welcome Oxford United to Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. GK: Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw has kept 11 clean sheets this season. There wasn't much he could for the deflected goal against Stevenage. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. CB: Matthew Pennington
The Stevenage game marked Matthew Pennington's first league start since suffering a concussion on Boxing Day. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. CB: Olly Casey
Olly Casey has probably been Blackpool's best performer in defence this season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. CB: James Husband
James Husband has been a solid regular in the league for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel was handed a rare league start in the defeat away to Stevenage. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns