Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Oxford United: Three changes from the defeat to Stevenage

Blackpool welcome Oxford United to Bloomfield Road this weekend- in what could be a huge game in the battle for the top six.
By Amos Wynn
Published 9th Feb 2024, 10:30 GMT

Both teams currently sit outside of the play-off places, and have played more matches than some of the teams above them in the table.

Following their 1-0 defeat to Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium last week, Neil Critchley’s side will know they can’t afford too many more slip ups- especially against the teams around them.

Here’s our predicted Seasiders XI and bench:

The Seasiders welcome Oxford United to Bloomfield Road.

1. Who will start for Blackpool?

The Seasiders welcome Oxford United to Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Dan Grimshaw has kept 11 clean sheets this season. There wasn't much he could for the deflected goal against Stevenage.

2. GK: Dan Grimshaw

Dan Grimshaw has kept 11 clean sheets this season. There wasn't much he could for the deflected goal against Stevenage. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

The Stevenage game marked Matthew Pennington's first league start since suffering a concussion on Boxing Day.

3. CB: Matthew Pennington

The Stevenage game marked Matthew Pennington's first league start since suffering a concussion on Boxing Day. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Olly Casey has probably been Blackpool's best performer in defence this season.

4. CB: Olly Casey

Olly Casey has probably been Blackpool's best performer in defence this season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

James Husband has been a solid regular in the league for the Seasiders.

5. CB: James Husband

James Husband has been a solid regular in the league for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel was handed a rare league start in the defeat away to Stevenage.

6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel was handed a rare league start in the defeat away to Stevenage. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

