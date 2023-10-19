News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Oxford United: Alteration in key position as Seasiders look to back up Stevenage win

Blackpool travel to the Kassam Stadium to take on Oxford United on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 12:10 BST

The Seasiders head into the fixture on the back of their 3-0 victory over Stevenage at Bloomfield Road.

Oxford have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, and currently sit second in the League One table, with five consecutive wins under their belt.

Here is our predicted Blackpool team for Saturday afternoon:

Blackpool travel to the Kassam Stadium to take on Oxford United (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

1. Who will start for the Seasiders?

Blackpool travel to the Kassam Stadium to take on Oxford United (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Dan Grimshaw kept his sixth clean sheet of the season in the victory over Stevenage. The keeper has enjoyed a strong campaign so far, and is firmly Blackpool's number one in the league at the moment.

2. GK: Dan Grimshaw

Dan Grimshaw kept his sixth clean sheet of the season in the victory over Stevenage. The keeper has enjoyed a strong campaign so far, and is firmly Blackpool's number one in the league at the moment.

Matthew Pennington has settled well into Blackpool's back three following his summer move. After suffering an injury on his debut, he has quickly got himself back up to speed and has looked assured on the whole throughout the last few weeks.

3. CB: Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington has settled well into Blackpool's back three following his summer move. After suffering an injury on his debut, he has quickly got himself back up to speed and has looked assured on the whole throughout the last few weeks.

Olly Casey has been fantastic at the back for the Seasiders. Despite some healthy competition at the back, he continues to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

4. CB: Olly Casey

Olly Casey has been fantastic at the back for the Seasiders. Despite some healthy competition at the back, he continues to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

James Husband is another player who has stood out for the Seasiders this season. He's looked consistently strong at the back, and like Casey, will be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

5. CB: James Husband

James Husband is another player who has stood out for the Seasiders this season. He's looked consistently strong at the back, and like Casey, will be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

CJ Hamilton was on the scoresheet in last week's victory over Stevenage. After a slow start to the campaign, there has been plenty of positive signs from the 28-year-old in the last few weeks. While a few inconsistencies still remain, it's clear what he's capable of when he's in form.

6. RWB: CJ Hamilton

CJ Hamilton was on the scoresheet in last week's victory over Stevenage. After a slow start to the campaign, there has been plenty of positive signs from the 28-year-old in the last few weeks. While a few inconsistencies still remain, it's clear what he's capable of when he's in form.

