Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Oxford United: Alteration in key position as Seasiders look to back up Stevenage win

Blackpool travel to the Kassam Stadium to take on Oxford United on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).
The Seasiders head into the fixture on the back of their 3-0 victory over Stevenage at Bloomfield Road.
Oxford have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, and currently sit second in the League One table, with five consecutive wins under their belt.
Here is our predicted Blackpool team for Saturday afternoon:
1. Who will start for the Seasiders?
Blackpool travel to the Kassam Stadium to take on Oxford United
2. GK: Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw kept his sixth clean sheet of the season in the victory over Stevenage. The keeper has enjoyed a strong campaign so far, and is firmly Blackpool's number one in the league at the moment.
3. CB: Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington has settled well into Blackpool's back three following his summer move. After suffering an injury on his debut, he has quickly got himself back up to speed and has looked assured on the whole throughout the last few weeks.
4. CB: Olly Casey
Olly Casey has been fantastic at the back for the Seasiders. Despite some healthy competition at the back, he continues to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.
5. CB: James Husband
James Husband is another player who has stood out for the Seasiders this season. He's looked consistently strong at the back, and like Casey, will be one of the first names on the teamsheet.
6. RWB: CJ Hamilton
CJ Hamilton was on the scoresheet in last week's victory over Stevenage. After a slow start to the campaign, there has been plenty of positive signs from the 28-year-old in the last few weeks. While a few inconsistencies still remain, it's clear what he's capable of when he's in form.