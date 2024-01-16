Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Nottingham Forest: Two changes from the victory over Exeter City

Blackpool welcome Nottingham Forest to Bloomfield Road tomorrow evening as the pair battle it out for a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

A replay between the two was required following a 2-2 draw at the City Ground last Sunday. Goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan gave the Seasiders a two goal lead, before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the Premier League outfit level.

Both teams had opportunities to win it late on, but neither could make the most of their shooting opportunities. The majority of the action did come in front of Dan Grimshaw’s goal, with Neil Critchley’s side defending courageously to set up another meeting.

Discussing his squad options, the Blackpool boss said: “We’re look okay. Albie (Morgan) got a kick at the weekend but we’re hopeful he’ll be fine. We’re hopeful Matty Pennington will be okay to be involved, but Jake Beesley won’t make the game and Kylian (Kouassi) isn’t quite fit yet.”

Here’s our predicted Seasiders starting line-up and bench for the replay:

Who will start for the Seasiders? Blackpool welcome Nottingham Forest to Bloomfield Road.

GK: Dan Grimshaw Dan Grimshaw's first cup game of the season was the FA Cup third round tie at the City Ground. He was on hand with a big save in the second half to keep the game at 2-2.

CB: Callum Connolly Callum Connolly has been a regular in the Blackpool starting XI throughout the last month.

CB: Olly Casey Olly Casey has produced a number of big defensive performances since coming back into the Seasiders' starting line-up on a regular basis over Christmas.

CB: James Husband James Husband's experience will be key in a fixture of this nature.