Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Nottingham Forest: Three changes from the New Year's Day victory over Lincoln

Blackpool take on Nottingham Forest in the third of the FA Cup this Sunday (K.O. 2pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT

The Seasiders claimed a 3-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers last month to set up this weekend’s trip to the City Ground.

Neil Critchley’s side have struggled away from Bloomfield Road this season, but will be hoping to give a good account of themselves against Premier League opposition.

Here’s our predicted line-up and bench for Sunday’s game:

The Seasiders head to the City Ground in the third round of the FA Cup.

1. Who will start for Blackpool?

The Seasiders head to the City Ground in the third round of the FA Cup. Photo: Michael Regan

Richard O'Donnell has been Blackpool's cup keeper so far this season, with his games including the victories over Bromley and Forest Green Rovers.

2. GK: Richard O'Donnell

Richard O'Donnell has been Blackpool's cup keeper so far this season, with his games including the victories over Bromley and Forest Green Rovers. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Olly Casey has started the Seasiders' last two games and has acquitted himself well. Alongside his efforts at the back, he was also on the scoresheet against Lincoln City on New Year's Day.

3. CB: Olly Casey

Olly Casey has started the Seasiders' last two games and has acquitted himself well. Alongside his efforts at the back, he was also on the scoresheet against Lincoln City on New Year's Day. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Marvin Ekpiteta came on in the second half of the game against Lincoln after missing a number of matches through illness.

4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta came on in the second half of the game against Lincoln after missing a number of matches through illness. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

James Husband is one of Blackpool's more experienced and reliable players.

5. CB: James Husband

James Husband is one of Blackpool's more experienced and reliable players. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

CJ Hamilton scored Blackpool's second goal in the 2-0 victory over Lincoln.

6. RWB: CJ Hamilton

CJ Hamilton scored Blackpool's second goal in the 2-0 victory over Lincoln. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

