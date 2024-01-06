Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Nottingham Forest: Three changes from the New Year's Day victory over Lincoln

Blackpool take on Nottingham Forest in the third of the FA Cup this Sunday (K.O. 2pm).
The Seasiders claimed a 3-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers last month to set up this weekend’s trip to the City Ground.
Neil Critchley’s side have struggled away from Bloomfield Road this season, but will be hoping to give a good account of themselves against Premier League opposition.
Here’s our predicted line-up and bench for Sunday’s game:
1. Who will start for Blackpool?
The Seasiders head to the City Ground in the third round of the FA Cup. Photo: Michael Regan
2. GK: Richard O'Donnell
Richard O'Donnell has been Blackpool's cup keeper so far this season, with his games including the victories over Bromley and Forest Green Rovers. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. CB: Olly Casey
Olly Casey has started the Seasiders' last two games and has acquitted himself well. Alongside his efforts at the back, he was also on the scoresheet against Lincoln City on New Year's Day. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta
Marvin Ekpiteta came on in the second half of the game against Lincoln after missing a number of matches through illness. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. CB: James Husband
James Husband is one of Blackpool's more experienced and reliable players. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. RWB: CJ Hamilton
CJ Hamilton scored Blackpool's second goal in the 2-0 victory over Lincoln. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker