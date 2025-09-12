Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Northampton Town: Two changes from Bolton Wanderers draw

The Seasiders head into the fixture on the back of a weekend off from competitive action following the postponement of their scheduled meeting with Luton Town due to international call-ups.

Steve Bruce’s side certainly needed a break, after starting the new campaign with four defeats in their first six league outings, picking up just four points so far.

Since playing out a 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers at the end of last month, both Scott Banks and Josh Bowler have arrived at Bloomfield Road – and could feature against the Cobblers.

Elsewhere, Fraser Horsfall has continued his recovery from an ankle injury, with the defender set to be in and around the matchday squad again, while Niall Ennis is back in contention after serving his three-match ban.

In fact, the only player currently ruled out for the Seasiders at the moment is James Husband – who is only expected back in December.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Northampton:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell was on duty with Northern Ireland during the international break.

Danny Imray impressed on his first Blackpool start in the 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers.

Despite having a tough start to life with Blackpool, Michael Ihiekwe could keep his spot if Fraser Horsfall isn't quite ready to return to the starting XI.

Olly Casey is Blackpool's standout defensive option, with the defender becoming a key figure in the past 12 months.

Hayden Coulson will more than likely keep his place at left back, with the ex-Middlesbrough being Steve Bruce's preferred option throughout the season so far.