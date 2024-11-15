Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Northampton Town: Four changes from the Leyton Orient defeat

The Seasiders have struggled with their form in recent times, and are currently on a six-game winless run in League One, with their most recent outing in the competition being last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat away to Leyton Orient.

Steve Bruce’s side showed a bit of fight in their midweek EFL Trophy tie against Harrogate Town, as they came from two-goals down to draw 2-2, before securing a bonus point penalties.

Plenty of improvement will still be required on Saturday afternoon when they welcome the Cobblers to the Fylde Coast.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench:

Richard O'Donnell Richard O'Donnell has been Blackpool's first-choice in goal in League One in the last few weeks.

Odel Offiah A few recent problems for Jordan Gabriel at right back could potentially see Odel Offiah given another chance at right back.

Matthew Pennington After starting the midweek EFL Trophy game against Harrogate Town, there could be an opportunity for Matthew Pennington in the league starting XI.

Olly Casey Olly Casey has consistently featured in Blackpool's back four in the league since Steve Bruce took over at the beginning of September.

James Husband After making his return from injury in the second half of the Harrogate game, James Husband could be back in the Seasiders starting XI this weekend.