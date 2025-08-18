Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Mansfield Town: Two enforced changes from Huddersfield Town win

The Seasiders put in an impressive display at Bloomfield Road to beat Huddersfield Town 3-2, but had to do it the hard way.

An early opener from Ben Wiles was quickly cancelled out by a Niall Ennis brace - which came either side of an impressive Lee Evans strike.

Ahead of the break, Lynden Gooch pulled one back for the visitors before the man responsible for two of the Seasiders’ goals was shown a straight red.

This prompted a backs against the wall performance from Steve Bruce’s side throughout the second half, who were able to hold out their opponents to claim all three points.

The downside from the fixture is the fact that Ennis will now serve a three-match ban, while fellow striker Ashley Fletcher is a potential doubt after picking up a hamstring issue.

Blackpool will be looking to quickly back up their victory over the Terriers as they head to Field Mill on Tuesday night to take on Mansfield Town.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to face the Stags:

