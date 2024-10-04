Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Mansfield Town: Two changes from the midweek draw with Lincoln City

By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Oct 2024, 17:00 GMT
Blackpool travel to Field Mill to take on Mansfield Town on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

The Seasiders dropped points under Steve Bruce for the first time on Tuesday night, as they drew 1-1 with Lincoln City at Bloomfield Road after a stoppage time equaliser cancelled out Kyle Joseph’s earlier goal.

Nonetheless, the club are still unbeaten in their five League One outings under their new head coach, which also follows two games without a defeat during Richard Keogh’s interim spell in charge.

Blackpool were handed another injury blow in their midweek game, with Hayden Coulson forced off in the first half. After being in some discomfort, the fullback has attempted to train ahead of this weekend’s fixture.

Meanwhile, Bruce’s side are still without Dom Ballard through a shoulder problem, despite his selection for England U20s’ upcoming games.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Mansfield Town:

Blackpool take on Mansfield Town this weekend.

1. Who will start for the Seasiders?

Blackpool take on Mansfield Town this weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Everton loanee Harry Tyrer has become Blackpool's first-choice goalkeeper in League One.

2. Harry Tyrer

Everton loanee Harry Tyrer has become Blackpool's first-choice goalkeeper in League One. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Jordan Gabriel has excelled in the right back role in recent weeks.

3. Jordan Gabriel

Jordan Gabriel has excelled in the right back role in recent weeks. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Odel Offiah has cemented his place at the heart of Blackpool's back four under Steve Bruce.

4. Odel Offiah

Odel Offiah has cemented his place at the heart of Blackpool's back four under Steve Bruce. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Olly Casey has been in magnificent form under Steve Bruce.

5. Olly Casey

Olly Casey has been in magnificent form under Steve Bruce. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

James Husband could return to the starting XI at left back following Hayden Coulson's injury against Lincoln midweek.

6. James Husband

James Husband could return to the starting XI at left back following Hayden Coulson's injury against Lincoln midweek. Photo: CameraSport - Hannah Fountain

