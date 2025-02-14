Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Mansfield Town: Two changes from Rotherham United stalemate

The Seasiders have drawn their last seven outings at Bloomfield Road, with the most recent being Tuesday night’s 0-0 stalemate against Rotherham United.
Steve Bruce could be without a number of key players for the upcoming meeting with the Stags. Tom Bloxham and Matthew Pennington both have a few more weeks on the sidelines ahead of them, while Olly Casey and Niall Ennis are doubtful.
Here’s our predicted Blackpool XI and bench to take on Mansfield:
1. Harry Tyrer
Everton loanee Harry Tyrer enjoyed one of his most impressive nights for Blackpool in the draw with Rotherham, making a number of key saves. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Odel Offiah
Odel Offiah put in a strong performance at both right back and centre back against the Millers. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Olly Casey
Olly Casey was forced off with an ankle problem against Rotherham, but the issue isn't as serious as first feared, so the centre back could still have a chance of featuring this weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Elkan Baggott
Elkan Baggott has enjoyed a strong run in the team across the past month. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. James Husband
James Husband continues to be a consistent performer in defence for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Rob Apter
Rob Apter could come back into the Seasiders XI after being introduced off the bench on Tuesday night. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
