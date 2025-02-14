Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Mansfield Town: Two changes from Rotherham United stalemate

By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Feb 2025, 17:00 BST
Blackpool’s search for their first home win since September continues this weekend with the visit of Mansfield Town.

The Seasiders have drawn their last seven outings at Bloomfield Road, with the most recent being Tuesday night’s 0-0 stalemate against Rotherham United.

Steve Bruce could be without a number of key players for the upcoming meeting with the Stags. Tom Bloxham and Matthew Pennington both have a few more weeks on the sidelines ahead of them, while Olly Casey and Niall Ennis are doubtful.

Here’s our predicted Blackpool XI and bench to take on Mansfield:

Everton loanee Harry Tyrer enjoyed one of his most impressive nights for Blackpool in the draw with Rotherham, making a number of key saves.

1. Harry Tyrer

Everton loanee Harry Tyrer enjoyed one of his most impressive nights for Blackpool in the draw with Rotherham, making a number of key saves.

Odel Offiah put in a strong performance at both right back and centre back against the Millers.

2. Odel Offiah

Odel Offiah put in a strong performance at both right back and centre back against the Millers.

Olly Casey was forced off with an ankle problem against Rotherham, but the issue isn't as serious as first feared, so the centre back could still have a chance of featuring this weekend.

3. Olly Casey

Olly Casey was forced off with an ankle problem against Rotherham, but the issue isn't as serious as first feared, so the centre back could still have a chance of featuring this weekend.

Elkan Baggott has enjoyed a strong run in the team across the past month.

4. Elkan Baggott

Elkan Baggott has enjoyed a strong run in the team across the past month.

James Husband continues to be a consistent performer in defence for the Seasiders.

5. James Husband

James Husband continues to be a consistent performer in defence for the Seasiders.

Rob Apter could come back into the Seasiders XI after being introduced off the bench on Tuesday night.

6. Rob Apter

Rob Apter could come back into the Seasiders XI after being introduced off the bench on Tuesday night.

