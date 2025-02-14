Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Mansfield Town: Two changes from Rotherham United stalemate

The Seasiders have drawn their last seven outings at Bloomfield Road, with the most recent being Tuesday night’s 0-0 stalemate against Rotherham United .

Steve Bruce could be without a number of key players for the upcoming meeting with the Stags. Tom Bloxham and Matthew Pennington both have a few more weeks on the sidelines ahead of them, while Olly Casey and Niall Ennis are doubtful.