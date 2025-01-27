Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Lincoln City: Decision to be made on key man as Seasiders look to build on first win of 2025

By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Jan 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 16:16 BST
Blackpool will be looking to build on their first win of 2025 when they head to Lincoln on Tuesday night (K.O 7.45pm).

The Seasiders tasted victory for the first time in over a month at the weekend, as they overcame Exeter City at St James Park.

CJ Hamilton, Tom Bloxham and Ashley Fletcher were all on the scoresheet in the 3-1 win in Devon, and more of the same will be expected on the midweek trip to the LNER Stadium.

Steve Bruce’s side are set to be without both Matthew Pennington, who has been ruled out for the next four to six weeks, and Lee Evans, who picked up a calf problem in training last week.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on the Imps:

Harry Tyrer made a couple of good saves in the victory over Exeter City at the weekend.

1. Harry Tyrer

Harry Tyrer made a couple of good saves in the victory over Exeter City at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Odel Offiah did well in the build-up to CJ Hamilton's opener at St James Park.

2. Odel Offiah

Odel Offiah did well in the build-up to CJ Hamilton's opener at St James Park. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Olly Casey has been Blackpool's standout player this season, with a number of impressive defensive displays.

3. Olly Casey

Olly Casey has been Blackpool's standout player this season, with a number of impressive defensive displays. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

On his first league start since August, Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott put in a strong performance in the Seasiders' defence.

4. Elkan Baggott

On his first league start since August, Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott put in a strong performance in the Seasiders' defence. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

James Husband has produced a solid number of performances in recent times.

5. James Husband

James Husband has produced a solid number of performances in recent times. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

Rob Apter has scored twice in 2025 so far.

6. Rob Apter

Rob Apter has scored twice in 2025 so far. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

