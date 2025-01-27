The Seasiders tasted victory for the first time in over a month at the weekend, as they overcame Exeter City at St James Park.

CJ Hamilton, Tom Bloxham and Ashley Fletcher were all on the scoresheet in the 3-1 win in Devon, and more of the same will be expected on the midweek trip to the LNER Stadium.

Steve Bruce’s side are set to be without both Matthew Pennington, who has been ruled out for the next four to six weeks, and Lee Evans, who picked up a calf problem in training last week.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on the Imps:

