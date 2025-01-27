The Seasiders tasted victory for the first time in over a month at the weekend, as they overcame Exeter City at St James Park.
CJ Hamilton, Tom Bloxham and Ashley Fletcher were all on the scoresheet in the 3-1 win in Devon, and more of the same will be expected on the midweek trip to the LNER Stadium.
Steve Bruce’s side are set to be without both Matthew Pennington, who has been ruled out for the next four to six weeks, and Lee Evans, who picked up a calf problem in training last week.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on the Imps:
1. Harry Tyrer
Harry Tyrer made a couple of good saves in the victory over Exeter City at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Odel Offiah
Odel Offiah did well in the build-up to CJ Hamilton's opener at St James Park. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
3. Olly Casey
Olly Casey has been Blackpool's standout player this season, with a number of impressive defensive displays. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Elkan Baggott
On his first league start since August, Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott put in a strong performance in the Seasiders' defence. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
5. James Husband
James Husband has produced a solid number of performances in recent times. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
6. Rob Apter
Rob Apter has scored twice in 2025 so far. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
