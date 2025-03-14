Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Leyton Orient: Two major dilemmas for Steve Bruce

The Seasiders head into the fixture with back-to-back victories under their belt. After comfortably overcoming Barnsley at Oakwell last weekend, Steve Bruce’s side claimed a 2-1 win over Cambridge United on Tuesday night.

Sonny Carey and Ashley Fletcher were on the scoresheet in both, and will be hoping to continue their strong form.

Three points this weekend would take them above Orient in the table, as both teams look to cling on to their slim play-off hopes.

With Tom Bloxham and CJ Hamilton both available for selection again after training this week, Bruce could face a couple of dilemmas.

Here’s our predicted Seasiders starting XI and bench:

Harry Tyrer made a strong save in the latter stages of Blackpool's victory over Cambridge United.

Odel Offiah produced another impressive performance on Tuesday night, and was on hand with an assist for Ashley Fletcher.

Matthew Pennington was at fault with a poor attempt to clear the ball for Cambridge's goal on Tuesday night, but was pretty solid after that error.

Olly Casey has been a defensive rock for the Seasiders this season.

Hayden Coulson was also at fault for Cambridge's goal, with the fullback cheaply losing the ball in the build-up.