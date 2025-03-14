Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Leyton Orient: Two major dilemmas for Steve Bruce

By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Mar 2025, 12:00 BST
Blackpool welcome Leyton Orient to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Seasiders head into the fixture with back-to-back victories under their belt. After comfortably overcoming Barnsley at Oakwell last weekend, Steve Bruce’s side claimed a 2-1 win over Cambridge United on Tuesday night.

Sonny Carey and Ashley Fletcher were on the scoresheet in both, and will be hoping to continue their strong form.

Three points this weekend would take them above Orient in the table, as both teams look to cling on to their slim play-off hopes.

With Tom Bloxham and CJ Hamilton both available for selection again after training this week, Bruce could face a couple of dilemmas.

Here’s our predicted Seasiders starting XI and bench:

Harry Tyrer made a strong save in the latter stages of Blackpool's victory over Cambridge United.

1. Harry Tyrer

Harry Tyrer made a strong save in the latter stages of Blackpool's victory over Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Odel Offiah produced another impressive performance on Tuesday night, and was on hand with an assist for Ashley Fletcher.

2. Odel Offiah

Odel Offiah produced another impressive performance on Tuesday night, and was on hand with an assist for Ashley Fletcher. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Matthew Pennington was at fault with a poor attempt to clear the ball for Cambridge's goal on Tuesday night, but was pretty solid after that error.

3. Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington was at fault with a poor attempt to clear the ball for Cambridge's goal on Tuesday night, but was pretty solid after that error. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Olly Casey has been a defensive rock for the Seasiders this season.

4. Olly Casey

Olly Casey has been a defensive rock for the Seasiders this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Hayden Coulson was also at fault for Cambridge's goal, with the fullback cheaply losing the ball in the build-up.

5. Hayden Coulson

Hayden Coulson was also at fault for Cambridge's goal, with the fullback cheaply losing the ball in the build-up. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Rob Apter had a couple of bright moments against the U's, and probably done enough to keep his place ahead of the returning Bloxham and Hamilton.

6. Rob Apter

Rob Apter had a couple of bright moments against the U's, and probably done enough to keep his place ahead of the returning Bloxham and Hamilton. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

