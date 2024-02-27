Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Leyton Orient: Two changes from the victory over Bolton Wanderers

The Seasiders head into the fixture with back-to-back wins under their belt in League One, following victories over Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers.

In their most recent outing, Neil Critchley’s side overcame the Trotters 4-1 at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, and will hope to use that as a springboard heading into the remaining two months of the campaign. Jake Beesley bagged a brace, while Marvin Ekpiteta and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel were also on the scoresheet.

At half time of the game, the Blackpool boss forced was forced to withdraw both Hayden Coulson and Shayne Lavery, leaving the pair doubtful for tonight, while Jordan Rhodes is also set to remain absent.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench:

1 . Who will start for the Seasiders? Blackpool take on Leyton Orient this evening. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2 . GK: Dan Grimshaw Dan Grimshaw made a number of important saves in the weekend's victory over Bolton Wanderers. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

3 . CB: Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington has been impressive on the whole since his arrival last summer. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

4 . CB: Marvin Ekpiteta Marvin Ekpiteta has hit superb form in the last few weeks and has looked like a really key figure for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . CB: James Husband James Husband is a regular presence in Blackpool's back three. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales