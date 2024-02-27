News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Leyton Orient: Two changes from the victory over Bolton Wanderers

Blackpool travel to the capital this evening to take on Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road (K.O. 7.45pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT

The Seasiders head into the fixture with back-to-back wins under their belt in League One, following victories over Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers.

In their most recent outing, Neil Critchley’s side overcame the Trotters 4-1 at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, and will hope to use that as a springboard heading into the remaining two months of the campaign. Jake Beesley bagged a brace, while Marvin Ekpiteta and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel were also on the scoresheet.

At half time of the game, the Blackpool boss forced was forced to withdraw both Hayden Coulson and Shayne Lavery, leaving the pair doubtful for tonight, while Jordan Rhodes is also set to remain absent.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench:

Blackpool take on Leyton Orient this evening.

1. Who will start for the Seasiders?

Blackpool take on Leyton Orient this evening. Photo: Julian Finney

Dan Grimshaw made a number of important saves in the weekend's victory over Bolton Wanderers.

2. GK: Dan Grimshaw

Dan Grimshaw made a number of important saves in the weekend's victory over Bolton Wanderers. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Matthew Pennington has been impressive on the whole since his arrival last summer.

3. CB: Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington has been impressive on the whole since his arrival last summer. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Marvin Ekpiteta has hit superb form in the last few weeks and has looked like a really key figure for the Seasiders.

4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta has hit superb form in the last few weeks and has looked like a really key figure for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

James Husband is a regular presence in Blackpool's back three.

5. CB: James Husband

James Husband is a regular presence in Blackpool's back three. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel rounded off Blackpool's victory over Bolton with a goal.

6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel rounded off Blackpool's victory over Bolton with a goal. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

