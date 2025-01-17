Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Huddersfield Town: Two changes from Wycombe Wanderers draw

The Seasiders will be determined to get their home form back on track, after winning just twice in the league on the Fylde Coast this season – with the last one coming back in September.

Both teams head into Saturday’s fixture on the back of some extended time off, following the postponement of games across the UK due to the cold temperatures last weekend.

Steve Bruce could hand out debuts to Blackpool’s newest additions, with Sammy Silvera (Middlesbrough, loan) and Tom Bloxham (Shrewsbury Town, undisclosed fee) both joining the club this week.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield have added Dion Charles to their ranks in the last few days, and will hope the former Seasiders youth player will boost their hopes of automatic promotion.

Here’s our predicted Seasiders XI and bench to take on the Terriers:

1 . Harry Tyrer Harry Tyrer's form has improved in recent weeks, and has looked more comfortable in between the sticks. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Odel Offiah Odel Offiah was at fault for the penalty Blackpool conceded in their recent 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

3 . Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington has cemented his place in the back four in the last couple of months. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

4 . Olly Casey Olly Casey has been a rock at the back for Blackpool throughout the season so far. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . James Husband James Husband has been taken off during the second half in the Seasiders' last couple of fixtures. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales