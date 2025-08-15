Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Huddersfield Town: Two changes from midweek loss

By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Aug 2025, 14:00 BST
It’s been a tough start to the new campaign for Blackpool.

The Seasiders started the season with a 3-2 loss against Stevenage at Bloomfield Road, before suffering a 4-1 defeat away to Exeter City last weekend.

Meanwhile, their fortunes didn’t change in the EFL Cup either, with Port Vale knocking them out with a 1-0 victory.

Steve Bruce’s side will be hoping for a different outcome when they welcome Huddersfield Town to the Fylde Coast on Saturday afternoon.

The Terriers have enjoyed a contrasting start to the League One campaign, with back-to-back wins under their belt against Leyton Orient and Reading respectively in the opening fortnight, as well as a cup victory over Leicester City on penalties.

Here’s our Blackpool predicted XI and bench for this weekend’s game:

It's been a difficult start to life with Blackpool for Bailey Peacock-Farrell, but Steve Bruce has stood by him so far despite the calls to drop him.

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell

It's been a difficult start to life with Blackpool for Bailey Peacock-Farrell, but Steve Bruce has stood by him so far despite the calls to drop him.

Andy Lyons has struggled at the start of the current campaign, but should be back in at right back after dropping down to the bench against Port Vale on Tuesday night.

2. Andy Lyons

Andy Lyons has struggled at the start of the current campaign, but should be back in at right back after dropping down to the bench against Port Vale on Tuesday night.

Olly Casey looked closer to his best against Port Vale, and will be looking to find some consistency after a tricky start.

3. Olly Casey

Olly Casey looked closer to his best against Port Vale, and will be looking to find some consistency after a tricky start.

It's not been a great start to life at Blackpool for Michael Ihiekwe - but like Casey, there were signs of improvement from the 32-year-old against Port Vale.

4. Michael Ihiekwe

It's not been a great start to life at Blackpool for Michael Ihiekwe - but like Casey, there were signs of improvement from the 32-year-old against Port Vale.

Hayden Coulson has struggled in the last couple of games, and it'll be interesting to see how long it'll be until Zac Ashworth is given his chance at left back with James Husband out injured.

5. Hayden Coulson

Hayden Coulson has struggled in the last couple of games, and it'll be interesting to see how long it'll be until Zac Ashworth is given his chance at left back with James Husband out injured.

Tom Bloxham could be back on the right side against Huddersfield after starting in a more advanced role for the midweek cup tie.

6. Tom Bloxham

Tom Bloxham could be back on the right side against Huddersfield after starting in a more advanced role for the midweek cup tie.

