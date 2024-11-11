Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Harrogate Town: Six changes for EFL Trophy tie following Leyton Orient loss

Steve Bruce has stated he will name a strong side to take on the Yorkshire outfit, as the Seasiders look to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient at the weekend – as their winless run in League One was extended to six games.
The Seasiders currently sit second in Group E on four points, following a victory over Crewe Alexandra in September and last week’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool U21s.
A win would see Blackpool go through top, while a draw would see them progress behind the Railwaymen. Meanwhile, Harrogate need three points to reach the next round.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench:
1. Who will start for the Seasiders?
Blackpool take on Harrogate in the EFL Trophy. Photo: CameraSport - Stephanie Meek
2. Harry Tyrer
Harry Tyrer has missed Blackpool's last three games in League One and the FA Cup, but did start last Wednesday's EFL Trophy tie with Liverpool - and it could be a similar story against Harrogate. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Jordan Gabriel
Jordan Gabriel's form has dipped in recent times, and is among a number of players who will want to improve their form. Photo: CameraSport - Stephanie Meek
4. Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington could come into the starting XI, with Odel Offiah cup tied. Photo: CameraSport - Stephanie Meek
5. Olly Casey
Olly Casey struggled at times on Saturday against Orient, but on the whole has been the Seasiders' strongest defender this season. Photo: CameraSport - Stephanie Meek
6. Zac Ashworth
Zac Ashworth could come in at left back with Hayden Coulson struggling at the moment. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.