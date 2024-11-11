Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Harrogate Town: Six changes for EFL Trophy tie following Leyton Orient loss

Steve Bruce has stated he will name a strong side to take on the Yorkshire outfit, as the Seasiders look to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient at the weekend – as their winless run in League One was extended to six games.

The Seasiders currently sit second in Group E on four points, following a victory over Crewe Alexandra in September and last week’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool U21s.

A win would see Blackpool go through top, while a draw would see them progress behind the Railwaymen. Meanwhile, Harrogate need three points to reach the next round.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench:

Who will start for the Seasiders? Blackpool take on Harrogate in the EFL Trophy.

Harry Tyrer has missed Blackpool's last three games in League One and the FA Cup, but did start last Wednesday's EFL Trophy tie with Liverpool - and it could be a similar story against Harrogate.

Jordan Gabriel's form has dipped in recent times, and is among a number of players who will want to improve their form.

Matthew Pennington could come into the starting XI, with Odel Offiah cup tied.

Olly Casey struggled at times on Saturday against Orient, but on the whole has been the Seasiders' strongest defender this season.